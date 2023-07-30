Gray-New Gloucester Little League wins the Maine State Championship, heads to regionals

After beating Augusta Sunday afternoon, Gray-New Gloucester will represent Maine at the regional tournament with a trip to the Little League World Series on the line

GRAY, Maine — For the first time, Gray-New Gloucester Little League won the Maine State Little League Championship Sunday afternoon.

A 12-0 win over Augusta also punched the team's ticket into the New England Regional tournament and now the boys from Maine have a chance to advance to the Little League World Series.

According to the team's Facebook page, Kayden Oliver pitched a no-hitter in the championship win. Caleb Barker and Mason Amergian each hit a home run as well.

Congratulations! Maine Little League Champions! The boys beat Augusta 12-0 on a no-hitter by Kayden Oliver with home... Posted by Gray-New Gloucester Little League on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Many community members made the trip north to Herman to watch their local little league squad win the state title. On the way home, the boys were surprised by a championship parade that featured local fire trucks.

After a few days off, Gray-New Gloucester will head to Bristol, Connecticut for the regional tournament. The team is slated to face the New Hampshire state champions Saturday, August 5, at 1 p.m. in the opening game. State champions from Massachusetts and Vermont are also in the tournament field. The regional games will be aired on ESPN and ESPN+.

The little league's Facebook account also posted a way for community members to help the team raise money for the trip to Connecticut this week.