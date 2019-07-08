PORTLAND, Maine — With two months to go until hockey season, the Maine Mariners are working on finalizing their promotions schedule for their second season at the Cross Arena. One of their home games will honor a man who's currently at the top of his game on the ice -- but he's not a player.

Since he started officiating at the NHL level in 2003, Wes McCauley has become one of the best, most respected referees in the league. He has reffed the Stanley Cup Final six times. It would've been seven, but he was injured in game six of the Western Conference Final last season.

McCauley and his family live in South Portland. The Maine Mariners plan to honor his contributions to the sport during their home game on November 15.

If you want Wes McCauley's autograph, he'll be available during the first intermission of Mainer's game against the Brampton Beast. Fun fact: McCauley's Dad is in the Brampton sports hall of fame, so he says this is a special game to for him to be a part of.