Lewiston's Isaiah Harris will try for a chance at Tokyo Monday night

EUGENE, Oregon — Lewiston native Isaiah Harris could qualify for next month's Tokyo Olympics with a top-three finish Monday night.

Harris will be competing in the men's 800-meter finals at the United States Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon. This comes after Harris finished second in the semifinals on Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 46.16 seconds.

Harris had the second-fastest time in his semifinal heat, but all nine of the runners were separated by less than one second. Harris finished between Bryce Hoppel and Isaiah Jewett after making a late surge towards the front of the pack.

Monday night's U.S. Olympic track and field trials will be broadcast live on NEWS CENTER Maine, with Harris' race scheduled for just before 8:30 p.m.

The Tokyo Games are set to open on July 23.

See Harris' semifinal heat -- race starts at roughly the 6:45 mark.