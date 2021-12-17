Lee Academy girls basketball team breaks 89-game losing streak

The team's long string of losses dates back to February 2015.

LEE, Maine — The Lee Academy girls basketball team recently snapped an 89-game losing streak.

But after years of frustration, it finally came to an end on Dec. 10 when the Pandas beat Eastport’s Shead High School, 57-21.

Kayla Long is a Lee Academy senior who experienced 36 of those losses.

“It means a lot to me because after working so hard and really getting nowhere, this really proves like we are getting better. And it is showing everyone that the girls’ program, it’s only gonna get better from here,” Long said.

“It’s just a huge weight off the shoulders,” Lee Academy Girls Basketball Coach Michael Richardson said. “You don’t have to worry about that looming over you as you go through practice and planning and things like that.”

A HUGE WIN! Congratulations to the girls varsity team for their first win in 4+ years. They played extremely well and... Posted by Lee Academy - Maine on Friday, December 10, 2021