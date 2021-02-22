'Learn to Skate' looking for instructors, new figure skating director

Opportunities to participate in skating programs this past year were few. Programs slashed participation numbers in order to maintain social distance on the ice.

MAINE, USA — We're in the age of virtual learning, but some things simply can't be taught online. That includes ice skating and hockey.

The opportunities to participate in skating programs this past year were few and far between. Most programs slashed participation numbers in order to maintain social distance on the ice.

According to Skating Association of Maine member Greg Glynn, while 'Learn to Skate' programs at the Ice Vault in Hallowell traditionally accepted 50-80 skaters, amid the pandemic, only 25 skaters have been allowed on the ice together at once.

That said, in the next few weeks, Skating Association of Maine hockey programs will kick off new sessions, and there are still openings.

One young participant says programs like these create a foundation for success on the ice.

"I know a bunch of different skills," said 10-year-old Jack Collins. "It's a good thing to start out with that kind of stuff when you're younger because you get more used to that."

As programs reemerge, the Skating Association of Maine reports it's struggling to find enough skating coaches to meet demand.

It's also looking for a new Director for the Figure Skating Program.

Anyone interested in those positions can find more information by visiting the Skating Association of Maine website.