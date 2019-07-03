AUBURN, Maine — The Central Maine Community College Mustangs returned home after winning the USCAA Division 2 championship. CMCC defeated Villa Maria of Buffalo, New York 85-78.

This is the second time in three years the Mustangs have won the title.

Players say they are proud to represent Maine on the national stage and add some more hardware to the trophy case in Auburn, but for the seniors, it's tough knowing the season is over.

The school is planning a big celebration for a few weeks from now to recognize the mustang's accomplishment.