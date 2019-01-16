SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Red Sox fans will not soon forget the final out of the 2004 World Series. Pitcher Keith Foulke fielded the ball and tossed it to first, breaking the "Curse of the Bambino" and giving the Red Sox their first World Series win in 86 years.

Meeting Foulke is one of the reasons hundreds of Mainers packed into the Sable Oaks Marriott in South Portland on Tuesday night. Foulke was the headliner of the Portland Sea Dogs' hot stove dinner and silent auction. The Sea Dogs host the event annually to raise money for the Maine Children's Cancer Program.

Foulke spoke to the media before the event began about that historic moment in 2004 and the love he's felt from Maine fans.

"I'm a proud father of three, but to me, that's definitely the greatest thing that's ever happened to me," Foulke joked. "It's a true once in a lifetime thing and I am honored to be part of that team that won the World Series. It seems like it did a lot for the New England region. I'm proud of that, and it's one of the reasons why I live here now."

The Sea Dogs new Manager, Joe Oliver, spoke before Foulke, saying he's excited to see a packed house at Hadlock field in April.

The Sea Dogs also announced that they have extended their affiliation with the Red Sox through the 2022 season.