AUBURN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Minot's Will Kannegeiser hears some interesting last name pronunciations, but his is name you will want to remember. He's one of just two Mainers that made the cut to compete in this year's U.S. Amateur after he shot a 137 (-5) in a two-round qualifier in Willamstown, Massachusetts.

And turns out, golf is not the only sport he's good at.

If you ask Kannegieser if he's better at golf or ski racing, he says he won't go there. The 21-year-old competes in both as a varsity athlete at Williams College.

"When I'm not skiing or golfing, I'm usually focused on school," says Kannegieser. "It can be tough to have a real social life."

He splits his time between the course and the mountains practicing both the sports he loves. It's how he avoids burning out. Winters are spent in skis, and when the warm weather returns, he's back in the swing of things on the golf course.

"It's what I'm used to, and it's what I've done for the last ten or so years," he says. "For me, it's just how I go about approaching golf. I think it plays to my advantage sometimes."

It's working well so far. Kennegieser is a two-time Maine junior champion, and is now headed to Pebble Beach, California for the most prestigious amateur championship in the nation. His sights are set on the Amateur, but the college junior isn't looking much farther than that.

"I try and take it one step at a time. It still seems like graduation is a little ways away," Kannegieser says. "Professional golf is not really on the radar at this point."

He's still has plenty of time to play and have fun before choosing a path, or two, to follow.

© NEWS CENTER Maine