Junior high, elementary cheering championships return to Bangor's Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine — Forty-nine teams competed at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Sunday for the 25th annual Maine State Junior High and Elementary Cheering Championships.

Event organizer Craig Morrison said 44 teams, three exhibition teams, and two special needs teams performed.

The coach for Acadia Youth Sports Cheer, Jenny Saunders, said all participants are gaining confidence, discipline, the value of teamwork, and many other important life lessons through the sport.



Each team had two and a half minutes to leave it all on the floor with their routine. Many teams have been practicing since last October for the big championship day.

"Oh my gosh, this is amazing to be back here. It's been a couple of years, two years, since we've been able to cheer underneath normal circumstances," Saunders said.



"They are spending their time working on tumblings, stunts, jumps, motion techniques ... They are spending hours out of every week just trying to get to these two and a half minutes," she added.



Ryanna Brann, 13, said she's been cheering for eight years.



"We work really hard, and we've gone through some struggles, but we still did good," Brann said.



Morrison is also the director of the Calais Recreation Department. He said the event started in Calais and has grown to the Cross Insurance Center.



"They practice three times a week, a couple of hours a day," Morrison said.

Cecilia Lola is part of the Indian Township Warriors team.

"It's been a long process and a journey, we were going virtual for a little bit because [of] COVID, so it's been hard but it's been very fun," Lola said.



Lola's coach, Amanda Crosby, said her team could only practice for a little over a month because the school mainly held remote classes this past year.

"So, it's been a really rewarding experience to make it to the states and be able to perform here today," Crosby said.

Saunders said the girls are learning important life skills.

"Where you can build confidence in your school, in your education, in your classroom, socially, and just being able to be a good teammate. All of that plays into it as well. There is nothing you can do in cheer as an individual," she said.

The winning teams this year:

Morning session overall highest score: Ellsworth Falcons

Dolls - Acadian Purple Royals (Grades K-2)

Mini - Calais Rec Blue Devils (Grades 2-4) *Division 2

Mini - Hermon Rec Tritown Cheer (Grades 2-4) *Division 1

Pee Wee - Warren Rec Panthers (Grades 4-6)

Mixed - Woodland Dragons (Grades K-5) *Division 1

Mixed - Calais Rec Blue Devils (Grades 3-8) *Division 1

Mixed- Woodland Dragons (Grades 3-8) *Division 2

Junior High School: Cave Hill Bears (Grades 6-8) *Division 2

Junior High School: Ellsworth Falcons (Grades 6-8) *Division 1

Spirit Award: Cheerabilities Starlitez

Afternoon session overall highest score: Firehouse Cheer Inferno

Tiny - Firehouse Cheer Sparks (Grades U-5)

Mini - Firehouse Cheer Flames (Grades U - 8) *Division 1

Mini - Island Cheer Pirates (Grades U-8) *Division 2

Youth - Firehouse Cheer Blaze (Grades U-11) *Division 1

Youth - Breakthrough Nova Lux (U-11) *Division 2

Junior - Firehouse Cheer Inferno (Grades U-14) *Division 1

Junior - Legend Athletic Royalty (Grades U-14) *Division 2