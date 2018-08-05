BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Pitcher of the Year award, a Coach of the year award, and a conference title. That's a pretty good run, and the Husson University softball team is not done.

After a three year drought, the Eagles are on their way back to the Division III NCAA tournament and will face Williams first.

Husson has never made it out of the regional round, but the team believes they can do it this time, especially with former Sanford High School star and Gatorade Maine softball player of the year Jen Jones on the mound.

"When Jen Jones is in the circle, that's our best team, and I think everyone knows it," says right fielder Olivia Smith.

The conference has recognized that as well. Jones was just named the 2018 NAC Pitcher of the Year.

"I got lucky that I got the award," says Jones. "It was really a team effort, and I'm so grateful that I have the team behind me that gave me that."

The Division III softball tournament starts on May 11th.

© NEWS CENTER Maine