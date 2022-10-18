Fagnano leads Maine past Monmouth 38-28

Saturday's victory was the Black Bears' sixth straight homecoming win.

ORONO, Maine — Joe Fagnano threw two touchdown passes and Kahzir Brown returned an interception for a score to lead Maine to a 38-28 win over Monmouth on Saturday.

Fagnano had a 9-yard TD pass to Shawn Bowman, a score set up by a fumble recovery, and Freddie Brock scored on a 33-yard run before the pick-6 to propel the Black Bears (2-4, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to their sixth straight homecoming win.

Tony Muskett's second touchdown pass, in the final minute of the first half pulled the Hawks (4-3, 2-2) within 21-14.

But a three-play 80-yard drive to open the second half and a three-play, 14-yard drive produced two touchdowns a minute apart that had the Black Bears up 35-14. Elijah Barnwell scored on a 1-yard plunge a play after Fagnano and Kobay White had a 77-yard connection. Thomas Mai recovered a Monmouth fumble on the kickoff before Fagnano hit Montigo Moss for 14 yards.

Fagnano was 14 of 23 for 181 yards with White catching six for 115.