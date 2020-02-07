Joanne P. McCallie, who played and coached in Maine, resigns as head coach of Duke women's basketball

DURHAM, N.C. — In a video posted to the 'Duke Women's Basketball' Twitter account Thursday morning, Joanne P. McCallie announced her resignation as head coach of the team.
McCallie is a former Brunswick High School star, as well as a former coach of UMaine women's basketball. She had been head coach of Duke since 2007.
"I want to provide an opportunity for change, growth, and a sense of security relative to the future of the program," McCallie said in the video, acknowledging that she is entering the final year of her contract.
"As a coach in the final year of my contract, uncertainty is natural. And it takes away from confidence and fun," she said. "I hope my action allows the team to play free, without the burden and uncertainty of their coach's future."
McCallie added that she has chosen to forego the majority of the final year of her compensation to support her staff during this overall challenging and transitional time.
McCallie thanked her players, the Duke fans, and Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, among others.
"I am hoping to help pave the way for Duke to make an impactful selection for the fifth coach in Duke women's basketball history," she said.
McCallie's Duke career was not free of controversy. In spring 2016, the university launched an investigation in response to allegations of mistreatment of players and coaches. However, Duke later stated the investigation was complete and McCallie would stay on as head coach.
Here is what the official website for Duke women's basketball says about McCallie's career accomplishments, both at Duke and other schools:
In addition to her 330 overall victories with the Blue Devils, McCallie guided Duke to a 150-54 (.735) ledger in ACC action with four consecutive league regular season titles in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and three ACC Tournament championships in 2010, 2011 and 2013. As well, McCallie's tenure in Durham included 10 NCAA Tournament selections with four straight Elite Eight appearances from 2010-13.
During the 2018-19 season, McCallie became the quickest coach in ACC history to reach the 300-win plateau at a member institution. The season before, she became the 15th-fastest coach in NCAA history to reach the 600-victory mark, doing so in just 821 contests.
At Duke, McCallie mentored seven All-America selections, 15 All-ACC choices and five WNBA first round draft picks.
In addition to her 13 years at Duke, McCallie also served head coaching stints at Maine (8 seasons; 1993-00; 167-73 [.696]) and Michigan State (7 seasons; 2001-07; 149-75 [.665]). She was named the National Coach of the Year in 2005 after leading the Spartans to the Big Ten title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Prior to becoming the head coach at Maine, McCallie was an assistant coach at Auburn from 1988-92.
Overall, McCallie's head coaching record stands at 646-255 (.717).
McCallie became the first NCAA Division I head coach to capture a conference championship in four different leagues. In addition to her three ACC Coach of the Year citations (2010, 2002 & 2013), McCallie was named the league's top coach in three additional leagues: North Atlantic Conference (1995 & 1996), America East Conference (1999) and Big Ten Conference (2005).