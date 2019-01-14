Congratulations to our own Jessica Gagne.

Jess, who specializes in sports storytelling, has been named Maine Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

As if the honor wasn't enough, Jess is the first female to earn the award and, in our admitted biased opinion, it could not be bestowed on a harder-working, more talented and genuinely nicer person than she.

Jess grew up in southern Maine and is a proud graduate of Biddeford High School. She attended college at Syracuse University before transferring to Northeastern University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in journalism.

During her time at Northeastern, Jess traveled to Italy, Jordan and Turkey, working as a producer and foreign correspondent. She was hired as a multi-skilled journalist at NEWS CENTER Maine in January 2013.

Jess is happiest when she’s on a field in the middle of the action. She’s covered everything from high school sports to Super Bowls. Her sports coverage has earned her several honors, including a New England Emmy nomination for excellence in sports reporting.

Contact Jess at Jessica.gagne@newscentermaine.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook