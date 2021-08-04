Jerry Remy steps away from Red Sox broadcast to undergo cancer treatment

On Wednesday, Remy announced he will be stepping away from the NESN broadcast to undergo lung cancer treatment

BOSTON — Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy is taking time away from the booth to address his health.

On Wednesday, Remy announced he will be stepping away from the NESN broadcast to undergo lung cancer treatment. He released the following statement:

Dear Red Sox Nation,

I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.

I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.

Yours Truly, Jerry

A message to you from Jerry Remy. pic.twitter.com/BIe0OMM2a2 — NESN (@NESN) August 4, 2021

Remy, 68, was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He has overcome the disease multiple times since then. On June 11, Remy left the broadcast booth during a game and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath.