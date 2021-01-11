Remembering Jerry Remy, Red Sox player and broadcaster, dead at 68

A Massachusetts native, Remy played for the Red Sox starting in the late 1970s. In 2007, fans elected him the first official President of Red Sox Nation.

BOSTON — Longtime Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy died Saturday at age 68. The beloved New England native and icon was a Sox fan-turned-player-turned announcer.

In 2007, the ballclub made the fan-generated concept of "Red Sox Nation" an actual entity - an official fan club. They held an election for president, but the outcome was never really in doubt.

Remy was being treated for lung cancer, a disease he had battled for years, forcing him to limit his schedule, with several extended absences from the broadcast booth.

Remy, wearing an oxygen tube, threw out a ceremonial first pitch to former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley before an American League Wild Card baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Oct. 5, in Boston.

A Massachusetts native, Remy played for the Red Sox starting in the late 1970s. He went on to have a long career announcing games for the Red Sox.

Broadcasters and players tweeted out their condolences.

I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation. R.I.P. Remdog. ⁦@RedSox⁩ pic.twitter.com/fav5fmhH7w — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) October 31, 2021

Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/GB9wU8TKQl — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 31, 2021

Loved him. We shall not see his like again. https://t.co/MIqBwolXUb — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) October 31, 2021

A tribute to Jerry Remy, RIP RemDawg. pic.twitter.com/irlaJdWOma — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) October 31, 2021

