Paralyzed army veteran finds new life in bobsledding

CARIBOU, Maine — Tammy Landeen was only 28 when she was in a life-changing horseback riding accident.

"She ran around a tree and I hit the tree going 30 miles per hour," Tammy recalls. "I sustained 38 fractures. I'm lucky to be here."

Tammy would never walk again.

"I was pretty angry at first. You don’t lose half of your body without having some residual effect."

It came down to two options for Tammy. She could either sit in her wheelchair and be angry or sit in her wheelchair and do something.

As you may have guessed, she overcame her depression and earned a spot on the Paralyzed Veterans of America A team for handcycling.

"When I was able to transition into handcycling and racing with all of these fellow veterans I was able to get that piece of me back that I felt like I was missing and bobsledding came along," Tammy says.

In 2019, Tammy joined the Team USA National Bobsled Team for paralyzed athletes.

"The range of disabilities is anywhere from spinal cord injury to below the knee or above the knee amputations," Kim Seevers, manager for Team USA Para Bobsled Team.

Unable to run, Tammy and other para bobsled athletes start out inside of their sled. A device then launches them into a race down a narrow, twisting, iced track.

"Oh! Being inside the bobsled and going down the track is just an adrenaline rush," says Tammy.

For years, efforts have been made to make bobsledding part of the Paralympics. A vote to make it happen has been deferred until further notice.