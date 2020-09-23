Inaugural 'Live + Work in Maine Open' benefitting Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital rescheduled to June 2021

The beneficiary of the tournament will be the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. The tournament’s goal is to raise at least $100,000 annually for the hospital.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and the PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that the inaugural Live + Work in Maine Open will take place June 21-27, 2021 at Falmouth Country Club.

The Live + Work in Maine Open, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, was originally scheduled for June 2020 but was canceled due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the five-year contract for the event will now begin in 2021.

The beneficiary of the tournament will be the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. The tournament’s goal is to raise at least $100,000 annually for the hospital through sponsors, ticket sales and special events.

Organizers of the tournament also hosted a separate tournament Wednesday to benefit the hospital, in hopes of generating some money in place of the money that would have been made at the tournament this year. The event raised $50,000.

