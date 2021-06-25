'I'm going to fly': Former MDI High School standout Giovanni McKenzie is one jump away from the Olympics

The triple jumper is set to compete in the Jamaican Olympic Trials Friday evening. McKenzie came to Maine while in high school.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Many Olympic hopefuls began dreaming of wearing gold, silver, or bronze for as long as they can remember,

For Jamaican triple jumper Giovanni McKenzie, the dream of representing his home country in the Olympics didn't seem possible until he stepped onto the track at Mount Desert Island High School.

McKenzie is in the field for the Men's Triple Jump Final at the Jamaican Olympic Trials which is set to begin Friday evening. Before he spent years training his body for jumping, he was focused on throwing.

His first love in the world of track and field was discus.

After his sophomore season, McKenzie realized if he put the work in he could have a successful high school career in the jumping events rather than throwing events.

Less than 24 hours before his Olympic trial meet Friday, McKenzie spoke with NEWS CENTER Maine virtually.

"My form was bad," he said when he made the transition to triple jump. "The coaches I had, I trusted them, I watched [training] videos every day, I tried perfecting my form myself. I was getting better every year."

During McKenzie's senior year at MDI, his hard work and dedication paid off. He said he began winning meets during the indoor and outdoor seasons, including a first-place finish in the Penobscot Valley Conference Championship meet both indoors and outdoors.

After a few years setting records and winning meets at MDI, McKenzie said he knew he wanted to pursue his passion of jumping at the colligate level. He added he wanted to go to a school where he could get more national and international exposure.

McKenzie just graduated from Keiser University in Florida after setting the school record in the triple jump at 14.26 m. McKenzie was named to the All-Conference team despite battling back and quad injuries. He will be pursuing a Master's degree at St. Thomas University in Miami and will join the track team this fall.

Since setting the school record at Keiser, McKenzie has been resting and rehabbing to get ready for the trials. Even after an impressive senior season, he had to wait and see if his jumps were good enough to qualify.

A few weeks later, he got the phone call of a lifetime.

"I was so happy, I was like what?!" McKenzie said. "I wasn't expecting it, because it's the Olympic Trials."

The day before the biggest meet of his career thus far, McKenzie went to the trials held at the Jamaican National Stadium in Kingston, where he was able to watch some of his home country's best athletes compete.

He then realized the runners he's admired for years will be in the stands Friday evening to watch him, "which is going to be nerve-wracking," McKenzie said with a laugh.

Less than 24 hours before the triple jump final in Kingston, McKenzie felt all kinds of emotions including excitement, nervousness, confidence, but he also put this whole experience into perspective.