'I’m a Mainer through and through' | Former UMaine star and NFL tight end Matt Mulligan joins Black Bear coaching staff

Mulligan played two seasons in Orono and eight in the NFL and will join the Black Bear coaching staff as an Offensive Assistant and Sports Performance coach

ORONO, Maine — It was a homecoming for Matt Mulligan Tuesday as the former Black Bear tight end returned to the Harold Alfond Sports Stadium for the first time as part of the coaching staff.

“It’s a great opportunity," Mulligan said. “I [have] to thank [head coach] Nick Charlton you know, reaching out to me and getting this all working together and getting me that chance.”

Mulligan will be taking on a volunteer role and will be officially listed as an Offensive Assistant and Sports Performance coach, but added he will be a "utility guy."

“Coaching was something I really wanted to do. I said to myself I think this is a good opportunity," Mulligan added.

While many of his peers in the coach's room have played and coached football for their entire life, Mulligan is a little different. For starters, he didn't catch a pass or score a touchdown until college.

The Maine native graduated with 38 kids at Penobscot Valley High School, which didn't have a football team. So, Mulligan went to Husson University to play basketball but then decided to give this whole football thing a shot for their team, the Eagles.

After learning how to play organized football at Husson, he transferred eight miles away to the University of Maine (UMaine). After he sat out a season due to NCAA transfer rules, he put on the Black Bear helmet for two years and started 18 games.

Football-wise, the late bloomer didn't call it a career after college. Mulligan was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2009. For eight years he played in the NFL for multiple teams, including a stint with the New England Patriots in 2013 where he caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

After spending some time consulting and training athletes, Mulligan said he knew this coaching opportunity was the perfect fit and he's excited to help the Maine program however he can.

“I think [the players are] a tremendous group I think the upside is beyond what we’ve seen so far," he added.

BREAKING: A familiar face is joining @BlackBearsFB. Former Black Bear & NFL TE Matt Mulligan is joining the coaching staff in Orono in a volunteer role as an Offensive Assistant and Sports Performance Coach. We’ll hear from Matt tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/e1zWXVvVWB — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) June 1, 2021

His story in Orono and in the NFL is something he will share with his players when the Black Bears begin offseason training and practice as early as this week.

“The fact of the matter is if you put in the hard work if you’re determined and if you’re able to overcome a lot of different obstacles that there may be presented in front of you, then the opportunity is right there in front of you," Mulligan added.

His story is also the subject of a children's book he and his wife Stephanie have been working on. The book "Just a kid from Maine" focuses on Mulligan's journey from a small town in the state to playing football in college and in the NFL.

“I graduated with 38 kids and I was from a small town, it doesn’t matter. Hard work still pays off, determination still pays off," Mulligan said. “Just because you’re from Maine, that’s not a deterrent, that can actually build you up and galvanize you to contribute to society in a way that is necessary.”

He admitted Stephanie, who is an author and publisher, is the boss on the book project but the expected release date is this fall, right around the time Mulligan will be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

“I love this state and now all of a sudden to be honored as one of the best athletes to come through here is tremendous," he said.

While the book release and hall of fame ceremony arent for a few more months, Mulligan can focus on the upcoming Black Bear football season.