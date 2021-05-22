Husson softball and Maine baseball win crucial games Saturday to keep their seasons alive

The Eagles softball team beat Brandeis to advance in the NCAA Regional and the Black Bears beat Albany to clinch a spot in the America East playoffs.

ORONO, Maine — When the University of Maine baseball team walked off the Mahany Diamond in Orono Friday, its path to the playoffs looked near impossible to cross.

The Black Bears had to beat the University of Albany twice Saturday, after losing both games to the Great Danes the day prior. It then had to root for the University of Hartford to win two games over the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

Simply put, Maine needed everything to be perfect. And it was.

In game one, Albany scored five runs in the sixth inning and nearly ruined any postseason chances for Maine. The Black Bears, however, added three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory.

The first game of the doubleheader was seven innings.

Connor Goodman was down to his last strike, with two outs on the board, before delivering in the final two runs with a base hit that gave Maine the win it needed in the first game of the doubleheader.

The momentum continued for the Black Bears into the second game. After stranding five runners on base over the course of the first two innings, Maine got on the board with a fielder's choice that allowed Scout Knotts to score after he reached on base with a triple.

The Black Bears built up a 4-0 lead heading into the final frame and were able to hold off Albany to win 4-2.

Their job was over.

It was then time to root for America East opponent Hartford. Hartford took down UMass-Lowell 7-5 in game two of their doubleheader Saturday, its second win of the day, which put Maine into the conference playoffs due to the win percentage tiebreaker.

Eight miles away in Bangor, the Husson University softball team was also in action. The Eagles are already in the postseason as the North Atlantic Conference champions and are hosting the program's first NCAA Regional this weekend.

After dropping its first game of the day 9-1 to Eastern Connecticut State University, the Eagles played Brandeis University with their backs against the wall in an elimination game.