BANGOR, Maine — The Husson Eagles Men's Basketball Team will host Northern Vermont University-Johnson in the NAC Quarterfinal game on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased the day of the game.

The Eagles' overall record is 11-14.

Prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students with valid college ID.

Husson students, faculty and staff, senior citizens (65 and older) and youth (12 and under) receive free admission with valid ID.

