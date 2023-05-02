Hundreds across the globe slide in to Camden for U.S. National Toboggan Championships

Despite the weekend's cold conditions, sledders took to the slopes for the annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, Maine — Despite the weekend's cold conditions, hundreds gathered in Camden to take part in the 32nd annual U.S. National Championships.

Hosted at the Camden Snow Bowl, sledders waxed their toboggans to perfection to line up to a makeshift snow bank chute when the original led to unfrozen pond, a last minute effort by volunteers.

"We don't want to let them [attendees] down so we kind of do whatever we have to," Camden Snow Bowl Assistant Manager Holly Anderson said. "It's just making do with what mother nature gives you!"

#HappeningNow Hundreds showed up to the Camden Snow Bowl to prove themselves the fastest today at the US National Toboggan Championships🛷❄️🏔️



See how the annual tradition went tonight at 6 on #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/Qsp2JP8Dax — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) February 5, 2023

When it comes to shaving down on seconds on your time, many have their own techniques, with attendee Jason Latiolais saying it's all in the tuck.

"The way to do it is to lay down, straddle your legs and all this and make a low profile," Latiolais said, who is representing the U.S. Coast Guard's team.

"My strategy is just tuck in and hope for the best," Cillian O’Sullivan said, whose family team came all the way from Ireland for the event.

The family has a relative who lives in Maine, and enjoyed the event so much last year they had to come back.

"I tell people that I qualified last year for the US National Toboggan Championships," Vincent O'Sullivan said. "People are surprised let’s put it that way.”

Some teams took it a step further crafting their own sleds themselves. The "Lovely Lady Sleighers" brought theirs all the way from Indiana.