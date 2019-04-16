BOSTON — More than 150 Maine residents competed Monday in the 2019 Boston Marathon. A total of 170 entered — 77 women and 93 men — and 152 finished. Five women and 13 men did not start or finish.

Meg Brockett of Portland was the top Maine resident among women. The 23-year-old finished 786th overall in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 54 seconds.

After Brockett, the second and third fastest women were 61-year-old Joan Benoit Samuelson of Freeport in 3 hours, 4 minutes for 3,254th; and Jessica Van Binsbergen, 34, of Portland in 3 hours, 11 minutes, 6 seconds for 4,559th.

Shiloh Schulte, 40, of Kennebunk was the top Maine resident in the men's field. He finished 238th overall in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 8 seconds.

Behind Schulte for second and third among men were 50-year-old Robert Ashby of Brunswick in 2 hours, 38 minutes, 23 seconds for 294th; and Evan Graves, 37, of Caribou, in 2 hours, 44 minutes, 20 seconds for 605th.

WOMEN

Bib - Name, Age, Residence

(Time / Place)

F60 - Sarah Mulcahy, 33, Fort Kent

(3:22:55 / 7231)



1227 - Meg Brockett, 23, Portland

(2:46:54 / 786)



1979 - Joan Samuelson, 61, Freeport

(3:04:00 / 3254)



7435 - Jessica Van Binsbergen, 34, Portland

(3:11:06 / 4559)



7509 - Kimberly Williams, 32, Portland

(3:45:12 / 13223)



9434 - Rebecca Weston, 41, Portland

(DNS/DNF)



10537 - Danielle Skillin, 40, Cumberland

(3:20:24 / 6653)



10699 - Johanna Stickney, 36, West Gardiner

(3:20:47 / 6743)



11265 - Jean Burr, 39, North Yarmouth

(3:56:06 / 15953)



11508 - Hollie Corbett, 40, South Portland

(3:42:33 / 12502)



11712 - Nicole Lynass, 29, Portland

(3:23:16 / 7323)



12517 - Karisa Morin, 22, Buxton

(3:36:26 / 10902)



12613 - Heather Cable, 26, Gray

(3:29:44 / 9160)



13003 - Denise Curry, 53, Windham

(3:32:57 / 10006)



13084 - Katherine Mauro, 26, Portland

(3:26:07 / 8102)



13225 - Renee Durgin, 45, Scarborough

(3:19:38 / 6459)



13732 - Megan Hamilton, 30, Portland

(3:30:53 / 9469)



13852 - Audrey Machowski, 42, Wales

(3:51:25 / 14838)



14372 - Tess Hamilton, 24, Brunswick

(3:50:32 / 14616)



15372 - Deanne Leasure, 54, Scarborough

(3:58:39 / 16549)



16155 - Katie Malone, 35, Caribou

(3:30:10 / 9279)



16213 - Karen Fogg, 52, York

(3:38:22 / 11437)



16382 - Kelsey Rex, 26, Portland

(DNS/DNF)



16479 - Heather Fear, 32, Brunswick

(3:48:10 / 14026)



16729 - Kohar Der Simonian, 40, Falmouth

(3:23:19 / 7340)



16747 - Katie Norwood, 30, Bangor

(3:30:27 / 9363)



16867 - Sara Bradley, 39, Waterford

(3:30:38 / 9414)



16875 - Stacy Adams, 35, Sabattus

(3:36:49 / 11015)



16902 - Kimberly Martins, 28, Saco

(3:37:01 / 11066)



17003 - Monica Parker, 41, Yarmouth

(3:56:07 / 15954)



17179 - Alyssa Goodwin, 44, Brunswick

(3:46:15 / 13498)



17694 - Leslie Ballantyne, 35, South Portland

(3:29:51 / 9191)



18022 - Hope Hussey, 41, North Yarmouth

(3:43:07 / 12643)



18113 - Heather Knowles, 38, Brewer

(3:43:51 / 12840)



18114 - Grace Nash, 39, Newburgh

(4:20:25 / 20183)



18372 - Jennifer Derrig, 37, Falmouth

(3:39:01 / 11609)



19547 - Jennifer Blastow, 47, Otisfield

(3:49:47 / 14447)



19715 - Jasmine Fowler, 40, Morrill

(3:46:23 / 13533)



19766 - Janice Faessler, 50, Kennebunkport

(4:07:26 / 18093)



20100 - Laurie Gaudreau, 50, Springvale

(3:49:09 / 14287)



20278 - Kelly Stokes, 41, Oquossoc

(4:34:26 / 21893)



20355 - Alison Ravis, 43, Scarborough

(3:37:23 / 11162)



20864 - Nicole Cherbuliez, 55, Portland

(4:01:25 / 17078)



21083 - Amy Allaire, 47, Wells

(4:13:37 / 19095)



21749 - Kathryn Morrison, 49, Freeport

(4:13:59 / 19174)



21897 - Deedra Dapice, 52, Brewer

(3:50:53 / 14710)



22573 - Stacey Miller Friant, 54, Boothbay Harbor

(4:28:29 / 21271)



22601 - Petra Johnson, 51, Cape Elizabeth

(3:53:28 / 15354)



22922 - Lorry Sheasgreen, 50, Bangor

(DNS/DNF)



23031 - Deanne Muich-Michaud, 51, Auburn

(4:42:09 / 22748)



23106 - Kathy Kangas, 53, Camden

(4:26:32 / 21034)



23293 - Theresa Withee, 52, Hope

(4:37:11 / 22225)



24346 - Susan Vogt Brooks, 59, Benton

(4:23:19 / 20574)



24395 - Julie Caswell, 56, Raymond

(5:21:27 / 25248)



24407 - Julie Millard, 55, Waterville

(4:12:10 / 18877)



24485 - Jean Fahey, 58, Scarborough

(4:33:39 / 21800)



24531 - Lisa Tweedie, 56, Bar Harbor

(4:40:48 / 22618)



24702 - Diane Bessey, 62, Old Orchard Beach

(4:17:23 / 19732)



24899 - Brenda Anderson, 62, Cape Elizabeth

(4:43:41 / 22869)



25030 - Carol Legere, 67, Shapleigh

(5:04:48 / 24435)



25079 - Kwinam Park, 65, Machiasport

(5:12:06 / 24819)



25106 - Margaritt Mcnulty, 67, Windham

(DNS/DNF)



25480 - Danielle Kroot, 29, Portland

(3:58:30 / 16512)



25660 - Lori Bartlett, 50, Bar Harbor

(DNS/DNF)



26029 - Hannah King, 25, Kennebunk

(5:48:52 / 26196)



26235 - Whitney Desena, 33, South Portland

(3:55:48 / 15889)



26894 - Melissa Morin, 32, Lebanon

(5:50:18 / 26244)



27006 - Camille Jania, 29, Biddeford

(3:47:05 / 13738)



27459 - Nancy Eaton, 58, York

(5:14:46 / 24958)



27538 - Olivia Brown, 25, Portland

(3:56:25 / 16032)



27611 - Michelle Hanson, 48, York

(4:30:21 / 21488)



28452 - Nicole Nevulis, 45, Cumberland Center

(5:22:43 / 25299)



28777 - Jessica Hamel, 29, Old Orchard Beach

(4:13:16 / 19042)



28800 - Hilary Robbins, 49, Cumberland Foreside

(4:01:48 / 17143)



29985 - Carol Hager, 54, Portland

(5:31:54 / 25669)



30075 - Tiffanie Winters, 37, Cape Elizabeth

(5:38:00 / 25863)



31504 - Anna Maxsimic, 22, Holden

(3:56:40 / 16096)

MEN

Bib - Name, Age, Residence

(Time / Place)

M90 - Michael Gordon, 40, Portland

(DNS/DNF)



329 - Braden Perry, 26, Biddeford

(2:52:46 / 1372)



458 - Ryan Collins, 33, Portland

(DNS/DNF)



460 - Samuel Seekins, 27, Portland

(2:55:38 / 1763)



488 - Julian Gazzelloni, 27, Belgrade

(2:44:52 / 641)



498 - Evan Graves, 37, Caribou

(2:44:20 / 605)



601 - Matthew Garfield, 31, Wells

(3:10:06 / 4376)



627 - Robert Ashby, 50, Brunswick

(2:38:23 / 294)



725 - Kenneth Akiha, 32, Orono

(DNS/DNF)



789 - Thomas Pore, 38, Saco

(DNS/DNF)



816 - Matthew Daly, 36, Eliot

(2:46:23 / 738)



1214 - Jacob Bloom, 21, Scarborough

(3:14:46 / 5343)



1231 - Jeffrey Oliver, 37, Scarborough

(3:22:32 / 7135)



1234 - Daniel Pontbriand, 30, Lewiston

(2:57:48 / 2125)



1598 - James Crimp, 27, Portland

(2:48:26 / 935)



1737 - Shiloh Schulte, 40, Kennebunk

(2:36:08 / 238)



1897 - Craig Nale, 35, Portland

(3:05:41 / 3539)



1974 - Rico Portalatin, 47, Milo

(2:48:42 / 953)



2192 - Alan Groudle, 35, Lewiston

(2:57:32 / 2078)



2197 - Chad Boucher, 29, Portland

(DNS/DNF)



2242 - Jesse Johnson, 34, Portland

(3:09:37 / 4289)



2805 - Ronald Peck, 43, Waterville

(2:59:54 / 2616)



2932 - Adam Hallett, 34, Portland

(3:36:41 / 10964)



3010 - Andrew Kephart, 34, Bar Harbor

(4:01:49 / 17150)



3162 - Sam Chick, 28, Portland

(3:11:21 / 4602)



3210 - Ethan Burke, 25, Newburgh

(DNS/DNF)



3625 - Devon Holgate, 29, Falmouth

(2:55:10 / 1696)



3652 - John Burke, 49, Gorham

(DNS/DNF)



3685 - Patrick Hoagland, 25, Portland

(3:39:32 / 11758)



3777 - Erik Knickerbocker, 42, Hampden

(2:54:29 / 1604)



3783 - Kevin Johnson, 39, York

(3:22:48 / 7202)



3831 - Kevin Downing, 40, Gorham

(3:21:14 / 6854)



3866 - Michael Downing, 36, Mount Chase

(2:46:30 / 750)



3870 - Kyle Simmons, 33, Lewiston

(2:50:22 / 1112)



3905 - William Mill, 36, Portland

(2:58:53 / 2361)



4398 - Welsey Danforth, 33, Winthrop

(DNS/DNF)



4514 - Bradford Eslin, 41, Bucksport

(2:59:45 / 2577)



4640 - Timothy Carven, 55, Kittery Point

(3:09:05 / 4173)



4816 - James Machowski, 43, Wales

(3:12:06 / 4755)



5010 - Garrett Trubey, 36, Brunswick

(3:05:06 / 3443)



5043 - Greg Soutiea, 35, Spruce Head

(3:47:10 / 13761)



5745 - Jeffrey Sprague, 36, Portland

(DNS/DNF)



5806 - Kristoffer Garcia, 40, Brewer

(3:16:19 / 5648)



5986 - Colin Schless, 36, South Portland

(3:04:23 / 3321)



6238 - Jarly Bobadilla, 36, Seal Cove

(3:26:41 / 8286)



6628 - Ian Crouch, 35, Portland

(3:13:49 / 5134)



6767 - Justin Melanson, 39, Turner

(3:38:25 / 11458)



6918 - Ward Boudreau, 43, Gardiner

(3:19:13 / 6364)



6939 - Wade Boudreau, 43, Gardiner

(3:10:32 / 4451)



7189 - John Bucci, 53, Kittery Point

(3:11:58 / 4727)



7296 - Michael Collin, 45, Portland

(3:46:38 / 13607)



8925 - Mark Seely, 42, Scarborough

(3:15:44 / 5525)



9589 - Brian Morin, 56, Waterville

(3:16:16 / 5632)



9733 - Alain Ollier, 49, Newcastle

(3:30:15 / 9304)



9941 - Todd Kahan, 48, Lewiston

(3:53:16 / 15292)



10406 - Steve Conley, 55, Falmouth

(3:33:45 / 10217)



10741 - Michael Leigh, 48, Springvale

(3:31:00 / 9498)



10862 - Jason Bragg, 50, Cape Elizabeth

(3:15:31 / 5484)



11070 - Philip Walsh, 47, Cape Elizabeth

(3:31:22 / 9591)



11144 - Marty Clark, 56, Portland

(DNS/DNF)



11910 - Todd Michaud, 47, Sabattus

(3:04:18 / 3305)



12032 - Chris Irish, 53, Norway

(4:17:03 / 19671)



12482 - Bruce Maxwell, 50, Pittsfield

(3:25:47 / 8018)



13717 - Tom Vaughan, 57, Cape Elizabeth

(3:49:09 / 14286)



13844 - Doug Beaulieu, 54, West Newfield

(3:36:48 / 11009)



13991 - Sterling Weatherbie, 22, Cape Elizabeth

(3:45:00 / 13159)



14333 - Peter Lodge, 55, Bangor

(3:31:32 / 9637)



14355 - Emil Pazdziorko, 51, Gardiner

(3:37:50 / 11281)



15521 - Bob Dunfey, 67, Portland

(5:09:49 / 24693)



15557 - Stephen Reed, 71, Wiscasset

(5:13:45 / 24907)



15566 - Tom Trytek, 63, Harpswell

(4:13:59 / 19173)



16808 - John Collins, 57, Orrs Island

(DNS/DNF)



17124 - Bruce Clark, 60, Houlton

(DNS/DNF)



17355 - Shane Martin, 56, Orono

(3:36:47 / 10996)



17607 - Bob Kus, 61, Gardiner

(4:34:15 / 21872)



18572 - Dick Graves, 63, Gorham

(3:34:20 / 10367)



19614 - Hans Brandes, 60, Falmouth

(DNS/DNF)



19629 - Jon Mennealy, 63, Sabattus

(4:04:40 / 17636)



19878 - Henry Jao, 62, Hancock

(4:12:54 / 18985)



20547 - Donald Kerivan, 56, Freeport

(4:19:26 / 20040)



21047 - James Newett, 61, Ellsworth

(4:03:26 / 17433)



21257 - Andrew Tiemann, 61, Ellsworth

(3:30:47 / 9444)



21394 - John Puleo, 65, Kittery Point

(3:59:41 / 16761)



22467 - Paul Vinsel, 61, West Bath

(4:29:44 / 21413)



23472 - Thomas Murphy, 66, Ellsworth

(4:01:49 / 17148)



25320 - Jason Kroot, 31, Portland

(3:54:21 / 15557)



25542 - Mark Hogan, 41, Portland

(3:49:03 / 14258)



28197 - Andrew Sutryn, 29, Sanford

(4:46:18 / 23103)



28507 - John Ely, 54, Cape Porpoise

(4:38:42 / 22402)



29260 - Rj Pettis, 37, Portland

(4:28:26 / 21267)



29580 - Michael Fuller, 46, Eliot

(4:47:42 / 23220)



29865 - Philip Pierce, 77, Falmouth

(5:09:18 / 24661)



29747 - Russell Osgood, 48, Cape Neddick

(5:30:33 / 25613)