BOSTON — More than 150 Maine residents competed Monday in the 2019 Boston Marathon. A total of 170 entered — 77 women and 93 men — and 152 finished. Five women and 13 men did not start or finish.
Meg Brockett of Portland was the top Maine resident among women. The 23-year-old finished 786th overall in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 54 seconds.
After Brockett, the second and third fastest women were 61-year-old Joan Benoit Samuelson of Freeport in 3 hours, 4 minutes for 3,254th; and Jessica Van Binsbergen, 34, of Portland in 3 hours, 11 minutes, 6 seconds for 4,559th.
Shiloh Schulte, 40, of Kennebunk was the top Maine resident in the men's field. He finished 238th overall in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 8 seconds.
Behind Schulte for second and third among men were 50-year-old Robert Ashby of Brunswick in 2 hours, 38 minutes, 23 seconds for 294th; and Evan Graves, 37, of Caribou, in 2 hours, 44 minutes, 20 seconds for 605th.
(Further results can be found here via baa.org. Feel free to reach out if you spot an error: liam.nee@newscentermaine.com)
WOMEN
Bib - Name, Age, Residence
(Time / Place)
F60 - Sarah Mulcahy, 33, Fort Kent
(3:22:55 / 7231)
1227 - Meg Brockett, 23, Portland
(2:46:54 / 786)
1979 - Joan Samuelson, 61, Freeport
(3:04:00 / 3254)
7435 - Jessica Van Binsbergen, 34, Portland
(3:11:06 / 4559)
7509 - Kimberly Williams, 32, Portland
(3:45:12 / 13223)
9434 - Rebecca Weston, 41, Portland
(DNS/DNF)
10537 - Danielle Skillin, 40, Cumberland
(3:20:24 / 6653)
10699 - Johanna Stickney, 36, West Gardiner
(3:20:47 / 6743)
11265 - Jean Burr, 39, North Yarmouth
(3:56:06 / 15953)
11508 - Hollie Corbett, 40, South Portland
(3:42:33 / 12502)
11712 - Nicole Lynass, 29, Portland
(3:23:16 / 7323)
12517 - Karisa Morin, 22, Buxton
(3:36:26 / 10902)
12613 - Heather Cable, 26, Gray
(3:29:44 / 9160)
13003 - Denise Curry, 53, Windham
(3:32:57 / 10006)
13084 - Katherine Mauro, 26, Portland
(3:26:07 / 8102)
13225 - Renee Durgin, 45, Scarborough
(3:19:38 / 6459)
13732 - Megan Hamilton, 30, Portland
(3:30:53 / 9469)
13852 - Audrey Machowski, 42, Wales
(3:51:25 / 14838)
14372 - Tess Hamilton, 24, Brunswick
(3:50:32 / 14616)
15372 - Deanne Leasure, 54, Scarborough
(3:58:39 / 16549)
16155 - Katie Malone, 35, Caribou
(3:30:10 / 9279)
16213 - Karen Fogg, 52, York
(3:38:22 / 11437)
16382 - Kelsey Rex, 26, Portland
(DNS/DNF)
16479 - Heather Fear, 32, Brunswick
(3:48:10 / 14026)
16729 - Kohar Der Simonian, 40, Falmouth
(3:23:19 / 7340)
16747 - Katie Norwood, 30, Bangor
(3:30:27 / 9363)
16867 - Sara Bradley, 39, Waterford
(3:30:38 / 9414)
16875 - Stacy Adams, 35, Sabattus
(3:36:49 / 11015)
16902 - Kimberly Martins, 28, Saco
(3:37:01 / 11066)
17003 - Monica Parker, 41, Yarmouth
(3:56:07 / 15954)
17179 - Alyssa Goodwin, 44, Brunswick
(3:46:15 / 13498)
17694 - Leslie Ballantyne, 35, South Portland
(3:29:51 / 9191)
18022 - Hope Hussey, 41, North Yarmouth
(3:43:07 / 12643)
18113 - Heather Knowles, 38, Brewer
(3:43:51 / 12840)
18114 - Grace Nash, 39, Newburgh
(4:20:25 / 20183)
18372 - Jennifer Derrig, 37, Falmouth
(3:39:01 / 11609)
19547 - Jennifer Blastow, 47, Otisfield
(3:49:47 / 14447)
19715 - Jasmine Fowler, 40, Morrill
(3:46:23 / 13533)
19766 - Janice Faessler, 50, Kennebunkport
(4:07:26 / 18093)
20100 - Laurie Gaudreau, 50, Springvale
(3:49:09 / 14287)
20278 - Kelly Stokes, 41, Oquossoc
(4:34:26 / 21893)
20355 - Alison Ravis, 43, Scarborough
(3:37:23 / 11162)
20864 - Nicole Cherbuliez, 55, Portland
(4:01:25 / 17078)
21083 - Amy Allaire, 47, Wells
(4:13:37 / 19095)
21749 - Kathryn Morrison, 49, Freeport
(4:13:59 / 19174)
21897 - Deedra Dapice, 52, Brewer
(3:50:53 / 14710)
22573 - Stacey Miller Friant, 54, Boothbay Harbor
(4:28:29 / 21271)
22601 - Petra Johnson, 51, Cape Elizabeth
(3:53:28 / 15354)
22922 - Lorry Sheasgreen, 50, Bangor
(DNS/DNF)
23031 - Deanne Muich-Michaud, 51, Auburn
(4:42:09 / 22748)
23106 - Kathy Kangas, 53, Camden
(4:26:32 / 21034)
23293 - Theresa Withee, 52, Hope
(4:37:11 / 22225)
24346 - Susan Vogt Brooks, 59, Benton
(4:23:19 / 20574)
24395 - Julie Caswell, 56, Raymond
(5:21:27 / 25248)
24407 - Julie Millard, 55, Waterville
(4:12:10 / 18877)
24485 - Jean Fahey, 58, Scarborough
(4:33:39 / 21800)
24531 - Lisa Tweedie, 56, Bar Harbor
(4:40:48 / 22618)
24702 - Diane Bessey, 62, Old Orchard Beach
(4:17:23 / 19732)
24899 - Brenda Anderson, 62, Cape Elizabeth
(4:43:41 / 22869)
25030 - Carol Legere, 67, Shapleigh
(5:04:48 / 24435)
25079 - Kwinam Park, 65, Machiasport
(5:12:06 / 24819)
25106 - Margaritt Mcnulty, 67, Windham
(DNS/DNF)
25480 - Danielle Kroot, 29, Portland
(3:58:30 / 16512)
25660 - Lori Bartlett, 50, Bar Harbor
(DNS/DNF)
26029 - Hannah King, 25, Kennebunk
(5:48:52 / 26196)
26235 - Whitney Desena, 33, South Portland
(3:55:48 / 15889)
26894 - Melissa Morin, 32, Lebanon
(5:50:18 / 26244)
27006 - Camille Jania, 29, Biddeford
(3:47:05 / 13738)
27459 - Nancy Eaton, 58, York
(5:14:46 / 24958)
27538 - Olivia Brown, 25, Portland
(3:56:25 / 16032)
27611 - Michelle Hanson, 48, York
(4:30:21 / 21488)
28452 - Nicole Nevulis, 45, Cumberland Center
(5:22:43 / 25299)
28777 - Jessica Hamel, 29, Old Orchard Beach
(4:13:16 / 19042)
28800 - Hilary Robbins, 49, Cumberland Foreside
(4:01:48 / 17143)
29985 - Carol Hager, 54, Portland
(5:31:54 / 25669)
30075 - Tiffanie Winters, 37, Cape Elizabeth
(5:38:00 / 25863)
31504 - Anna Maxsimic, 22, Holden
(3:56:40 / 16096)
MEN
Bib - Name, Age, Residence
(Time / Place)
M90 - Michael Gordon, 40, Portland
(DNS/DNF)
329 - Braden Perry, 26, Biddeford
(2:52:46 / 1372)
458 - Ryan Collins, 33, Portland
(DNS/DNF)
460 - Samuel Seekins, 27, Portland
(2:55:38 / 1763)
488 - Julian Gazzelloni, 27, Belgrade
(2:44:52 / 641)
498 - Evan Graves, 37, Caribou
(2:44:20 / 605)
601 - Matthew Garfield, 31, Wells
(3:10:06 / 4376)
627 - Robert Ashby, 50, Brunswick
(2:38:23 / 294)
725 - Kenneth Akiha, 32, Orono
(DNS/DNF)
789 - Thomas Pore, 38, Saco
(DNS/DNF)
816 - Matthew Daly, 36, Eliot
(2:46:23 / 738)
1214 - Jacob Bloom, 21, Scarborough
(3:14:46 / 5343)
1231 - Jeffrey Oliver, 37, Scarborough
(3:22:32 / 7135)
1234 - Daniel Pontbriand, 30, Lewiston
(2:57:48 / 2125)
1598 - James Crimp, 27, Portland
(2:48:26 / 935)
1737 - Shiloh Schulte, 40, Kennebunk
(2:36:08 / 238)
1897 - Craig Nale, 35, Portland
(3:05:41 / 3539)
1974 - Rico Portalatin, 47, Milo
(2:48:42 / 953)
2192 - Alan Groudle, 35, Lewiston
(2:57:32 / 2078)
2197 - Chad Boucher, 29, Portland
(DNS/DNF)
2242 - Jesse Johnson, 34, Portland
(3:09:37 / 4289)
2805 - Ronald Peck, 43, Waterville
(2:59:54 / 2616)
2932 - Adam Hallett, 34, Portland
(3:36:41 / 10964)
3010 - Andrew Kephart, 34, Bar Harbor
(4:01:49 / 17150)
3162 - Sam Chick, 28, Portland
(3:11:21 / 4602)
3210 - Ethan Burke, 25, Newburgh
(DNS/DNF)
3625 - Devon Holgate, 29, Falmouth
(2:55:10 / 1696)
3652 - John Burke, 49, Gorham
(DNS/DNF)
3685 - Patrick Hoagland, 25, Portland
(3:39:32 / 11758)
3777 - Erik Knickerbocker, 42, Hampden
(2:54:29 / 1604)
3783 - Kevin Johnson, 39, York
(3:22:48 / 7202)
3831 - Kevin Downing, 40, Gorham
(3:21:14 / 6854)
3866 - Michael Downing, 36, Mount Chase
(2:46:30 / 750)
3870 - Kyle Simmons, 33, Lewiston
(2:50:22 / 1112)
3905 - William Mill, 36, Portland
(2:58:53 / 2361)
4398 - Welsey Danforth, 33, Winthrop
(DNS/DNF)
4514 - Bradford Eslin, 41, Bucksport
(2:59:45 / 2577)
4640 - Timothy Carven, 55, Kittery Point
(3:09:05 / 4173)
4816 - James Machowski, 43, Wales
(3:12:06 / 4755)
5010 - Garrett Trubey, 36, Brunswick
(3:05:06 / 3443)
5043 - Greg Soutiea, 35, Spruce Head
(3:47:10 / 13761)
5745 - Jeffrey Sprague, 36, Portland
(DNS/DNF)
5806 - Kristoffer Garcia, 40, Brewer
(3:16:19 / 5648)
5986 - Colin Schless, 36, South Portland
(3:04:23 / 3321)
6238 - Jarly Bobadilla, 36, Seal Cove
(3:26:41 / 8286)
6628 - Ian Crouch, 35, Portland
(3:13:49 / 5134)
6767 - Justin Melanson, 39, Turner
(3:38:25 / 11458)
6918 - Ward Boudreau, 43, Gardiner
(3:19:13 / 6364)
6939 - Wade Boudreau, 43, Gardiner
(3:10:32 / 4451)
7189 - John Bucci, 53, Kittery Point
(3:11:58 / 4727)
7296 - Michael Collin, 45, Portland
(3:46:38 / 13607)
8925 - Mark Seely, 42, Scarborough
(3:15:44 / 5525)
9589 - Brian Morin, 56, Waterville
(3:16:16 / 5632)
9733 - Alain Ollier, 49, Newcastle
(3:30:15 / 9304)
9941 - Todd Kahan, 48, Lewiston
(3:53:16 / 15292)
10406 - Steve Conley, 55, Falmouth
(3:33:45 / 10217)
10741 - Michael Leigh, 48, Springvale
(3:31:00 / 9498)
10862 - Jason Bragg, 50, Cape Elizabeth
(3:15:31 / 5484)
11070 - Philip Walsh, 47, Cape Elizabeth
(3:31:22 / 9591)
11144 - Marty Clark, 56, Portland
(DNS/DNF)
11910 - Todd Michaud, 47, Sabattus
(3:04:18 / 3305)
12032 - Chris Irish, 53, Norway
(4:17:03 / 19671)
12482 - Bruce Maxwell, 50, Pittsfield
(3:25:47 / 8018)
13717 - Tom Vaughan, 57, Cape Elizabeth
(3:49:09 / 14286)
13844 - Doug Beaulieu, 54, West Newfield
(3:36:48 / 11009)
13991 - Sterling Weatherbie, 22, Cape Elizabeth
(3:45:00 / 13159)
14333 - Peter Lodge, 55, Bangor
(3:31:32 / 9637)
14355 - Emil Pazdziorko, 51, Gardiner
(3:37:50 / 11281)
15521 - Bob Dunfey, 67, Portland
(5:09:49 / 24693)
15557 - Stephen Reed, 71, Wiscasset
(5:13:45 / 24907)
15566 - Tom Trytek, 63, Harpswell
(4:13:59 / 19173)
16808 - John Collins, 57, Orrs Island
(DNS/DNF)
17124 - Bruce Clark, 60, Houlton
(DNS/DNF)
17355 - Shane Martin, 56, Orono
(3:36:47 / 10996)
17607 - Bob Kus, 61, Gardiner
(4:34:15 / 21872)
18572 - Dick Graves, 63, Gorham
(3:34:20 / 10367)
19614 - Hans Brandes, 60, Falmouth
(DNS/DNF)
19629 - Jon Mennealy, 63, Sabattus
(4:04:40 / 17636)
19878 - Henry Jao, 62, Hancock
(4:12:54 / 18985)
20547 - Donald Kerivan, 56, Freeport
(4:19:26 / 20040)
21047 - James Newett, 61, Ellsworth
(4:03:26 / 17433)
21257 - Andrew Tiemann, 61, Ellsworth
(3:30:47 / 9444)
21394 - John Puleo, 65, Kittery Point
(3:59:41 / 16761)
22467 - Paul Vinsel, 61, West Bath
(4:29:44 / 21413)
23472 - Thomas Murphy, 66, Ellsworth
(4:01:49 / 17148)
25320 - Jason Kroot, 31, Portland
(3:54:21 / 15557)
25542 - Mark Hogan, 41, Portland
(3:49:03 / 14258)
28197 - Andrew Sutryn, 29, Sanford
(4:46:18 / 23103)
28507 - John Ely, 54, Cape Porpoise
(4:38:42 / 22402)
29260 - Rj Pettis, 37, Portland
(4:28:26 / 21267)
29580 - Michael Fuller, 46, Eliot
(4:47:42 / 23220)
29865 - Philip Pierce, 77, Falmouth
(5:09:18 / 24661)
29747 - Russell Osgood, 48, Cape Neddick
(5:30:33 / 25613)