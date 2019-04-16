BOSTON — More than 150 Maine residents competed Monday in the 2019 Boston Marathon. A total of 170 entered — 77 women and 93 men — and 152 finished. Five women and 13 men did not start or finish.

Meg Brockett of Portland was the top Maine resident among women. The 23-year-old finished 786th overall in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 54 seconds.

After Brockett, the second and third fastest women were 61-year-old Joan Benoit Samuelson of Freeport in 3 hours, 4 minutes for 3,254th; and Jessica Van Binsbergen, 34, of Portland in 3 hours, 11 minutes, 6 seconds for 4,559th.

RELATED: Joanie, at 61, runs Boston just half-hour slower than 1979
RELATED: Watch Nike's 'MILES' ad, featuring Joan Benoit Samuelson

Shiloh Schulte, 40, of Kennebunk was the top Maine resident in the men's field. He finished 238th overall in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 8 seconds.

Behind Schulte for second and third among men were 50-year-old Robert Ashby of Brunswick in 2 hours, 38 minutes, 23 seconds for 294th; and Evan Graves, 37, of Caribou, in 2 hours, 44 minutes, 20 seconds for 605th.

(Further results can be found here via baa.org. Feel free to reach out if you spot an error: liam.nee@newscentermaine.com)

WOMEN

Bib - Name, Age, Residence
(Time / Place)

F60 - Sarah Mulcahy, 33, Fort Kent
(3:22:55 / 7231)

1227 - Meg Brockett, 23, Portland
(2:46:54 / 786)

1979 - Joan Samuelson, 61, Freeport
(3:04:00 / 3254)

7435 - Jessica Van Binsbergen, 34, Portland
(3:11:06 / 4559)

7509 - Kimberly Williams, 32, Portland
(3:45:12 / 13223)

9434 - Rebecca Weston, 41, Portland
(DNS/DNF)

10537 - Danielle Skillin, 40, Cumberland
(3:20:24 / 6653)

10699 - Johanna Stickney, 36, West Gardiner
(3:20:47 / 6743)

11265 - Jean Burr, 39, North Yarmouth
(3:56:06 / 15953)

11508 - Hollie Corbett, 40, South Portland
(3:42:33 / 12502)

11712 - Nicole Lynass, 29, Portland
(3:23:16 / 7323)

12517 - Karisa Morin, 22, Buxton
(3:36:26 / 10902)

12613 - Heather Cable, 26, Gray
(3:29:44 / 9160)

13003 - Denise Curry, 53, Windham
(3:32:57 / 10006)

13084 - Katherine Mauro, 26, Portland
(3:26:07 / 8102)

13225 - Renee Durgin, 45, Scarborough
(3:19:38 / 6459)

13732 - Megan Hamilton, 30, Portland
(3:30:53 / 9469)

13852 - Audrey Machowski, 42, Wales
(3:51:25 / 14838)

14372 - Tess Hamilton, 24, Brunswick
(3:50:32 / 14616)

15372 - Deanne Leasure, 54, Scarborough
(3:58:39 / 16549)

16155 - Katie Malone, 35, Caribou
(3:30:10 / 9279)

16213 - Karen Fogg, 52, York
(3:38:22 / 11437)

16382 - Kelsey Rex, 26, Portland
(DNS/DNF)

16479 - Heather Fear, 32, Brunswick
(3:48:10 / 14026)

16729 - Kohar Der Simonian, 40, Falmouth
(3:23:19 / 7340)

16747 - Katie Norwood, 30, Bangor
(3:30:27 / 9363)

16867 - Sara Bradley, 39, Waterford
(3:30:38 / 9414)

16875 - Stacy Adams, 35, Sabattus
(3:36:49 / 11015)

16902 - Kimberly Martins, 28, Saco
(3:37:01 / 11066)

17003 - Monica Parker, 41, Yarmouth
(3:56:07 / 15954)

17179 - Alyssa Goodwin, 44, Brunswick
(3:46:15 / 13498)

17694 - Leslie Ballantyne, 35, South Portland
(3:29:51 / 9191)

18022 - Hope Hussey, 41, North Yarmouth
(3:43:07 / 12643)

18113 - Heather Knowles, 38, Brewer
(3:43:51 / 12840)

18114 - Grace Nash, 39, Newburgh
(4:20:25 / 20183)

18372 - Jennifer Derrig, 37, Falmouth
(3:39:01 / 11609)

19547 - Jennifer Blastow, 47, Otisfield
(3:49:47 / 14447)

19715 - Jasmine Fowler, 40,  Morrill
(3:46:23 / 13533)

19766 - Janice Faessler, 50, Kennebunkport
(4:07:26 / 18093)

20100 - Laurie Gaudreau, 50, Springvale
(3:49:09 / 14287)

20278 - Kelly Stokes, 41, Oquossoc
(4:34:26 / 21893)

20355 - Alison Ravis, 43, Scarborough
(3:37:23 / 11162)

20864 - Nicole Cherbuliez, 55, Portland
(4:01:25 / 17078)

21083 - Amy Allaire, 47, Wells
(4:13:37 / 19095)

21749 - Kathryn Morrison, 49, Freeport
(4:13:59 / 19174)

21897 - Deedra Dapice, 52, Brewer
(3:50:53 / 14710)

22573 - Stacey Miller Friant, 54, Boothbay Harbor
(4:28:29 / 21271)

22601 - Petra Johnson, 51, Cape Elizabeth  
(3:53:28 / 15354)

22922 - Lorry Sheasgreen, 50, Bangor
(DNS/DNF)

23031 - Deanne Muich-Michaud, 51, Auburn  
(4:42:09 / 22748)

23106 - Kathy Kangas, 53, Camden
(4:26:32 / 21034)

23293 - Theresa Withee, 52, Hope
(4:37:11 / 22225)

24346 - Susan Vogt Brooks, 59, Benton
(4:23:19 / 20574)

24395 - Julie Caswell, 56, Raymond
(5:21:27 / 25248)

24407 - Julie Millard, 55, Waterville
(4:12:10 / 18877)

24485 - Jean Fahey, 58, Scarborough
(4:33:39 / 21800)

24531 - Lisa Tweedie, 56, Bar Harbor
(4:40:48 / 22618)

24702 - Diane Bessey, 62, Old Orchard Beach
(4:17:23 / 19732)

24899 - Brenda Anderson, 62, Cape Elizabeth
(4:43:41 / 22869)

25030 - Carol Legere, 67, Shapleigh
(5:04:48 / 24435)

25079 - Kwinam Park, 65, Machiasport
(5:12:06 / 24819)

25106 - Margaritt Mcnulty, 67, Windham
(DNS/DNF)

25480 - Danielle Kroot, 29, Portland
(3:58:30 / 16512)

25660 - Lori Bartlett, 50, Bar Harbor
(DNS/DNF)

26029 - Hannah King, 25, Kennebunk
(5:48:52 / 26196)

26235 - Whitney Desena, 33, South Portland    
(3:55:48 / 15889)

26894 - Melissa Morin, 32, Lebanon
(5:50:18 / 26244)

27006 - Camille Jania, 29, Biddeford
(3:47:05 / 13738)

27459 - Nancy Eaton, 58, York
(5:14:46 / 24958)

27538 - Olivia Brown, 25, Portland
(3:56:25 / 16032)

27611 - Michelle Hanson, 48, York
(4:30:21 / 21488)

28452 - Nicole Nevulis, 45, Cumberland Center
(5:22:43 / 25299)

28777 - Jessica Hamel, 29, Old Orchard Beach
(4:13:16 / 19042)

28800 - Hilary Robbins, 49, Cumberland Foreside
(4:01:48 / 17143)

29985 - Carol Hager, 54, Portland
(5:31:54 / 25669)

30075 - Tiffanie Winters, 37, Cape Elizabeth
(5:38:00 / 25863)

31504 - Anna Maxsimic, 22, Holden
(3:56:40 / 16096)

MEN

Bib - Name, Age, Residence
(Time / Place)

M90 - Michael Gordon, 40, Portland
(DNS/DNF)

329 - Braden Perry, 26, Biddeford
(2:52:46 / 1372)

458 - Ryan Collins, 33, Portland
(DNS/DNF)

460 - Samuel Seekins, 27, Portland
(2:55:38 / 1763)

488 - Julian Gazzelloni, 27, Belgrade
(2:44:52 / 641)

498 - Evan Graves, 37, Caribou
(2:44:20 / 605)

601 - Matthew Garfield, 31, Wells
(3:10:06 / 4376)

627 - Robert Ashby, 50, Brunswick
(2:38:23 / 294)

725 - Kenneth Akiha, 32, Orono
(DNS/DNF)

789 - Thomas Pore, 38, Saco
(DNS/DNF)

816 - Matthew Daly, 36, Eliot
(2:46:23 / 738)

1214 - Jacob Bloom, 21, Scarborough
(3:14:46 / 5343)

1231 - Jeffrey Oliver, 37, Scarborough
(3:22:32 / 7135)

1234 - Daniel Pontbriand, 30, Lewiston  
(2:57:48 / 2125)

1598 - James Crimp, 27, Portland
(2:48:26 / 935)

1737 - Shiloh Schulte, 40, Kennebunk
(2:36:08 / 238)

1897 - Craig Nale, 35, Portland
(3:05:41 / 3539)

1974 - Rico Portalatin, 47, Milo
(2:48:42 / 953)

2192 - Alan Groudle, 35,  Lewiston
(2:57:32 / 2078)

2197 - Chad Boucher, 29, Portland
(DNS/DNF)

2242 - Jesse Johnson, 34, Portland
(3:09:37 / 4289)

2805 - Ronald Peck, 43, Waterville
(2:59:54 / 2616)

2932 - Adam Hallett, 34, Portland
(3:36:41 / 10964)

3010 - Andrew Kephart, 34, Bar Harbor
(4:01:49 / 17150)

3162 - Sam Chick, 28, Portland
(3:11:21 / 4602)

3210 - Ethan Burke, 25, Newburgh
(DNS/DNF)

3625 - Devon Holgate, 29, Falmouth
(2:55:10 / 1696)

3652 - John Burke, 49, Gorham
(DNS/DNF)

3685 - Patrick Hoagland, 25, Portland
(3:39:32 / 11758)

3777 - Erik Knickerbocker, 42, Hampden
(2:54:29 / 1604)

3783 - Kevin Johnson, 39, York
(3:22:48 / 7202)

3831 - Kevin Downing, 40, Gorham
(3:21:14 / 6854)

3866 - Michael Downing, 36, Mount Chase
(2:46:30 / 750)

3870 - Kyle Simmons, 33, Lewiston
(2:50:22 / 1112)

3905 - William Mill, 36, Portland
(2:58:53 / 2361)

4398 - Welsey Danforth, 33, Winthrop
(DNS/DNF)

4514 - Bradford Eslin, 41, Bucksport
(2:59:45 / 2577)

4640 - Timothy Carven, 55, Kittery Point
(3:09:05 / 4173)

4816 - James Machowski, 43, Wales
(3:12:06 / 4755)

5010 - Garrett Trubey, 36, Brunswick
(3:05:06 / 3443)

5043 - Greg Soutiea, 35, Spruce Head
(3:47:10 / 13761)

5745 - Jeffrey Sprague, 36, Portland
(DNS/DNF)

5806 - Kristoffer Garcia, 40, Brewer
(3:16:19 / 5648)

5986 - Colin Schless, 36, South Portland
(3:04:23 / 3321)

6238 - Jarly Bobadilla, 36, Seal Cove
(3:26:41 / 8286)

6628 - Ian Crouch, 35, Portland
(3:13:49 / 5134)

6767 - Justin Melanson, 39, Turner
(3:38:25 / 11458)

6918 - Ward Boudreau, 43, Gardiner
(3:19:13 / 6364)

6939 - Wade Boudreau, 43, Gardiner
(3:10:32 / 4451)

7189 - John Bucci, 53, Kittery Point
(3:11:58 / 4727)

7296 - Michael Collin, 45, Portland
(3:46:38 / 13607)

8925 - Mark Seely, 42, Scarborough
(3:15:44 / 5525)

9589 - Brian Morin, 56, Waterville
(3:16:16 / 5632)

9733 - Alain Ollier, 49, Newcastle
(3:30:15 / 9304)

9941 - Todd Kahan, 48, Lewiston
(3:53:16 / 15292)

10406 - Steve Conley, 55, Falmouth
(3:33:45 / 10217)

10741 - Michael Leigh, 48, Springvale
(3:31:00 / 9498)

10862 - Jason Bragg, 50, Cape Elizabeth
(3:15:31 / 5484)

11070 - Philip Walsh, 47, Cape Elizabeth
(3:31:22 / 9591)

11144 - Marty Clark, 56, Portland
(DNS/DNF)

11910 - Todd Michaud, 47, Sabattus
(3:04:18 / 3305)

12032 - Chris Irish, 53, Norway
(4:17:03 / 19671)

12482 - Bruce Maxwell, 50, Pittsfield
(3:25:47 / 8018)

13717 - Tom Vaughan, 57, Cape Elizabeth
(3:49:09 / 14286)

13844 - Doug Beaulieu, 54, West Newfield
(3:36:48 / 11009)

13991 - Sterling Weatherbie, 22, Cape Elizabeth
(3:45:00 / 13159)

14333 - Peter Lodge, 55, Bangor
(3:31:32 / 9637)

14355 - Emil Pazdziorko, 51, Gardiner
(3:37:50 / 11281)

15521 - Bob Dunfey, 67, Portland
(5:09:49 / 24693)

15557 - Stephen Reed, 71, Wiscasset
(5:13:45 / 24907)

15566 - Tom Trytek, 63, Harpswell
(4:13:59 / 19173)

16808 - John Collins, 57, Orrs Island
(DNS/DNF)

17124 - Bruce Clark, 60, Houlton
(DNS/DNF)

17355 - Shane Martin, 56, Orono
(3:36:47 / 10996)

17607 - Bob Kus, 61, Gardiner
(4:34:15 / 21872)

18572 - Dick Graves, 63, Gorham
(3:34:20 / 10367)

19614 - Hans Brandes, 60, Falmouth
(DNS/DNF)

19629 - Jon Mennealy, 63, Sabattus
(4:04:40 / 17636)

19878 - Henry Jao, 62, Hancock
(4:12:54 / 18985)

20547 - Donald Kerivan, 56, Freeport
(4:19:26 / 20040)

21047 - James Newett, 61, Ellsworth
(4:03:26 / 17433)

21257 - Andrew Tiemann, 61, Ellsworth
(3:30:47 / 9444)

21394 - John Puleo, 65, Kittery Point
(3:59:41 / 16761)

22467 - Paul Vinsel, 61, West Bath
(4:29:44 / 21413)

23472 - Thomas Murphy, 66, Ellsworth
(4:01:49 / 17148)

25320 - Jason Kroot, 31, Portland
(3:54:21 / 15557)

25542 - Mark Hogan, 41, Portland
(3:49:03 / 14258)

28197 - Andrew Sutryn, 29, Sanford
(4:46:18 / 23103)

28507 - John Ely, 54, Cape Porpoise
(4:38:42 / 22402)

29260 - Rj Pettis, 37, Portland
(4:28:26 / 21267)

29580 - Michael Fuller, 46, Eliot
(4:47:42 / 23220)

29865 - Philip Pierce, 77, Falmouth
(5:09:18 / 24661)

29747 - Russell Osgood, 48, Cape Neddick
(5:30:33 / 25613)