PORTLAND, Maine — The Mariners tripped up more than they triumphed in a trio of weekend games.

The first road trip of the 2019-2020 season began with a stop in Worcester on Friday, October 18 to take on the Railers.

Dillan Fox got the Mariners off to a strong start by scoring a goal in the first minute of play. With a second goal by Fox later in the period, the Mariners looked poised to run away with the game. But the Railers came back with a goal on the very next faceoff to cut the lead by one.

The score held steady until the final two minutes of regulation. But the Railers tapped into the extra energy that comes from desperation to get the tying goal.

A scoreless overtime period led to a shootout. Connor LaCouvee blocked the first two Railer attempts, but the third one got past him. Despite going into the books as a 3-2 loss, the Mariners still earned a point in the standings for forcing the shootout.

The Mariners' second game of the weekend found them in Reading on Saturday, October 19 for the Royals' home opener.

After skating to a 1-1 tie in the first period, the Mariners took the lead in the second and never looked back, eventually winning by a score of 5-3. Ty Ronning scored two of the goals, making him the hero of Maine's first win of the season.

The Royals got their revenge on Sunday, October 20, although the Mariners didn't go down quietly. Faced with a 3-0 deficit in the second period, Nick Master, Ty Ronning and Michael McNicholas each found the net to even the score by intermission.

Both teams traded shots in the third, but the Royals had slightly more success at hitting their target, and the Mariners would go down 5-4.

After two days of rest, the road trip resumes on Wednesday, October 23 in Glens Falls, N.Y. with a rematch against the Adirondack Thunder who beat the Mariners 5-2 in their first game of the season.