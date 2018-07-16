PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two years after going radio silent, Portland's minor league hockey scene has regained its voice.

The broadcaster for the Maine Mariners' inaugural season is Michael Keeley. He'll provide play-by-play coverage over the radio beginning with the team's first game on October 13. Keeley's duties also include managing media relations, and he began work on that part of his job last week.

Keeley spent the last three years refining his on-air skills in Minnesota. He pulled double duty by calling hockey games for the Austin Bruins in the winter and baseball games for the Rochester Honkers in the summer.

The name of the baseball team's hometown in Minnesota was a happy coincidence for Keeley, having grown up in Rochester, N.Y. He stuck around central New York state long enough to get an education in broadcasting at SUNY Oswego.

Keeley joins the Mariners at the ground level of the new franchise. When the Portland Pirates relocated to Springfield, Mass. in 2016, a local group quickly formed to fill the void. They cut a deal to bring the Alaska Aces to Portland. Rechristened as the Maine Mariners, they took their name from a previous team that played in Portland from 1977 to 1992.

Keeley has big shoes to fill in the history of Mariners broadcasting. The earlier iteration of the team featured the vocal talents of such industry luminaries as Doc Emrick and Dale Arnold. Emrick is the lead announcer for NBC's coverage of the NHL. And Arnold is part of the Boston Bruins' broadcast team for NESN.

