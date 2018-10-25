PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Once the Maine Mariners got their first taste of winning, they couldn't wait for a second helping.

The new franchise, in its first year of competition, reached several milestones this week. By outscoring the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday, Oct. 21, the Mariners notched the first win in team history. Another successful outcome against the Manchester Monarchs on Wednesday, Oct. 24, gave the Mariners their first ever winning streak.

The game seemed well in hand as the Mariners enjoyed a 3-1 lead with a little more than three minutes left in regulation. But a flurry of goals in the remaining time kept fans at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on edge until the final buzzer.

Almost as soon as the Monarchs pulled their goalie, their numerical advantage paid off as Stepan Falkovsky scored on a shot from the blue line. But it took less than a minute for the Mariners to respond with Antoine Waked slipping a shot into the empty net.

Tony Cameranesi stopped the clock with another goal at 19:21 to bring the Monarchs back within a single well-placed shot of tying the game. Connor LaCouvee held off the Monarchs last, desperate attack to preserve a 4-3 win for Maine.

If they Mariners hope to extend their win streak to three games, they'll need to defeat the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, N.Y., on Friday night. A rematch with the Monarchs is set for Saturday in Manchester, N.H.

