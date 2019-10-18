PORTLAND, Maine — A week-long break after their first game gives the Maine Mariners time to work out the problems that cost them a win in their season opener.

They lost the game at home in Portland against the Adirondack Thunder on October 11. The Thunder coasted into the third period with a 3-0 lead. Taylor Cammarata almost single-handedly reversed the Mariners fortunes with two late goals. But the Thunder regained the advantage with two more insurance goals to secure the 5-2 win.

Despite falling short on the scoreboard, the Mariners still made a positive impression on ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. The Mariners were a new addition to the league last year. And Crelin paid a visit to see how they were settling in.

“It’s a very welcome addition to our North Division,” Crelin said. “Year Two for the Mariners here in the ECHL, but certainly not unfamiliar to minor league hockey in this market. Long history here. And so it’s great to have them back last year, but excited for year two.”

The Mariners filled the void that was left when the Portland Pirates relocated to Springfield, Mass. In 2016. The sense of loss that local sports fans felt after that departure was reawakened recently when city leaders in Worcester tried to woo away the Maine Red Claws basketball team.

In response to those concerns, Crelin said, “It’s certainly about the players on the ice and that entertainment factor. But it’s about all the other things going on – the music, the mascot, the food and being together and having a good time. And when you embrace that, which we certainly do at the league level and I expect the Mariners to do, then the crowds come and it sustains itself.”

A winning record goes a long way toward building excitement. And the Mariners will try again to notch their first win of the new season on Friday, October 18. They’ll travel to Worcester to play the Railers with faceoff set for 7:05 p.m.