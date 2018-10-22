PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- With their first win in franchise history, the Maine Mariners hope they have laid the foundation for a winning tradition.

The Mariners trailed the Newfoundland Growlers 2-1 at the end of the second period at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Sunday, October 21.

But Maine saved its best hockey for the third period. Dawson Leedahl began the rally with a power play goal to even the score. Giving the Growlers no time to catch their breath, Scott Savage next flicked a breakaway pass to Alex Kile who hit the back of the net through the five-hole. The two goals came just 17 seconds apart.

The @MarinersOfMaine are rollin!



Alex Kile goes 5-hole for the Mariners' second goal in 17 seconds and they lead @NLGrowlers 3-2 in the third pic.twitter.com/5cZ4JiesSe — ECHL (@ECHL) October 21, 2018

After the Growlers had pulled their goalie in the final minute of the game, Kile once again scored into the empty net. By a score of 4-2, the Mariners had the first win in team history after opening their inaugural season with three losses.

The game offered hope to the Mariners of more wins to come. Connor LaCouvee stopped 32 of 34 shots in his first professional game as goalie. And four games into the season, Alex Kile has already scored four times.

The Mariners will try to turn their first win into a streak when they host the Manchester Monarchs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24.

