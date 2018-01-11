PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Before another Verbeek can follow his uncle into the NHL, he'll first need to earn his stripes on the ice in Portland.

Hayden Verbeek will suit up with the Maine Mariners for their next game against the Reading Royals on Friday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Portland Expo.

At 21 years old, Verbeek is a veteran of the minor league and developmental hockey circuit. He spent four years in the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, scoring 30 goals in his final season.

That success earned him a three-year contract in the Montreal Canadiens system. They initially assigned him to their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. But after one game, Verbeek was reassigned this week to Maine to continue his development within the level of competition in the ECHL.

Pat Verbeek of the Dallas Stars warms up before the game on March 5, 1999 against the Buffalo Sabres at the Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo, New York

Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images

Hockey talent runs deep in the Verbeek family. The biggest standout is Hayden's uncle, Pat Verbeek. For 20 years, he made the rounds in the NHL with stints playing for New Jersey Devils, Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings. His career peaked in 1999 when he won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars.

Other notable hockey players in the family include Hayden's father, Brian, uncles Gerard and Tim, cousin Kyle and brother Ryan. Hayden grew up playing alongside them in Winchester, Ontario.

Michael McNicholas of the New Hampshire Wildcats skates against the Northeastern Huskies at Fenway Park in Boston during Frozen Fenway on January 14, 2017

Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images

Verbeek is one of three forwards to join the Mariners this week. Before getting the call to come to Maine, Michael McNicholas was playing professionally in Norway. He's already got a bond with fellow Mariners Jason Salvaggio and John Furgele from their time playing together at the University of New Hampshire.

The Mariners' third new acquisition is Shawn St. Amant. He won the Kelly Cup Championship each of the last two years with the Colorado Eagles.

