Hockey

ESPN+ reaches two-year deal with women's pro hockey league

ESPN+ will provide live coverage of PHF regular-season games, special events, and the Isobel Cup playoffs.
PORTLAND, Maine — Women’s pro hockey in the United States will continue having a broadcast home on ESPN+ after the Premier Hockey Federation announced a two-year contract extension with the streaming service on Wednesday.

ESPN+ will provide live coverage of PHF regular-season games, special events, and the Isobel Cup playoffs. The deal comes a season after the two first formed a partnership in which the PHF’s championship game aired live on ESPN2.

Entering its eighth season as North America’s only women’s professional hockey league, the PHF is expanding to seven teams by adding a franchise in Montreal.  

The league also has teams based in Boston, Newark, New Jersey, Milford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Richfield, Minnesota and Toronto.

In Canada, the PHF has a broadcasting agreement with TSN.

