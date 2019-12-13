PORTLAND, Maine — The Elmer you know from Looney Tunes is about as different as you can get from the Elmer you'll see skating for the Maine Mariners.

Bugs Bunny has escaped every attempt by Elmer Fudd to shoot him over the years. By contrast, Jake Elmer is a crack shot with a hockey stick. He's also six feet, one inch tall with a full head of hair, so his name is about the only thing he has in common with his cartoon counterpart.

With a string of standout performances, Elmer is working hard to change the image that his name conjures up. And his efforts got the attention of the entire hockey league when the ECHL, on Tuesday, December 10, awarded him Player of the Week honors.

Elmer's hot streak began on Friday, December 6, with a hat trick in Glens Falls, N.Y., against the Adirondack Thunder. The Mariners won the game 5-4. The setting shifted to Portland the next night as the two teams clashed again, resulting in a familiar 5-4 outcome in the Mariners' favor. Elmer contributed two more goals and an assist in the Saturday game.

“I think once you get on a roll you can kind of get comfortable with how you’re playing and kind of just get a streak going,” Elmer said. “I’m just trying to carry out with that, try to keep things the same and try not to get in my head.”

The streak seemed to have run its course by December 10 in Portland when the Mariners and Thunder played each other for the third time in a week. Elmer's team-high six shots on goal didn't result in any points. But even though he cooled off personally, the Mariners stayed hot enough to win, 3-2.

It's a rare game when the Thunder can neutralize Elmer. Nine of this 10 goals and 10 of his 13 points this season have come at their expense.

“I just seem to have a lucky streak against them,” Elmer said. “Hopefully it will carry on to another team and through the whole group.”

At 20 years old, Elmer is one of the top scoring rookies in the ECHL. He'll try to further improve his statistics when the Mariners hit the road to play their next game on Friday, December 13, against the Worcester Railers.

That's all, folks!