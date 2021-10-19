Historic postseason at the plate | Red Sox stats to help you get ready for ALCS Game 4

Boston is hitting the ball out of the ballpark at a historic pace, and it's been grand slams galore. They'll try to keep it going Tuesday night against the Astros.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The 2021 Boston Red Sox barely eked into the playoffs this season, but don't tell them that.

Since the postseason began, Boston's bats have been hot to say the least. The Sox are hitting the ball out of the ballpark at a historic pace, and it's been grand slams galore.

Outfielder Kike Hernandez has been particularly productive at the plate.

According to Red Sox spokesperson Justin Long, Hernandez set Major League Baseball postseason records for hits (17) and total bases (36) over a six-game span in a single postseason. He is the only Red Sox player ever to hit five or more home runs in a six-game span in a single postseason.

Here are a few more statistics provided by Long that show just how historic of a run Boston has been on thus far:

The Red Sox have set a new MLB record for consecutive games with 10 or more hits in a single postseason (six). Only once has a team recorded 10 or more hits in six straight Postseason games across multiple seasons (2003-04 Red Sox, six games).

The Red Sox have 20 home runs this postseason, tied for the most in franchise history (also 2003). That is tied for the most home runs in a team’s first eight games of a postseason (also 2004 Houston Astros).

Boston has 18 home runs in their last six games, which is the most ever for a team in any six-game span in the postseason.

The Red Sox hit two grand slams in Game 2 of the ALCS and added another in Game 3. They are the only team to hit three grand slams in a postseason series.

Boston is the second team ever to hit three or more grand slams in a single postseason (Atlanta Braves had three in 1998).

According to Long, third baseman Rafael Devers has hit .308 (24-for-78) with seven home runs and 25 runs batted in this postseason, which is the most postseason RBIs for any player prior to turning 25 years old (Devers turns 25 on Oct. 24).

Boston's pitching has been solid throughout the postseason as well, particularly compared to their competition. Long said Red Sox starting pitchers have thrown five or more innings five times this postseason, including in four of the club’s last five games. The other American League clubs have combined for only two starts of five or more innings this postseason.

The Sox have a 2-1 series lead over the Astros heading into Game 4. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. Tuesday at Fenway Park.