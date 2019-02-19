GORHAM, Maine — Nyagoa Bayak broke the indoor girls' high jump state record last year when she jumped 5 feet, 8 inches. This year, she soared to incredible new heights.

Bayak competed with other Class A competitors at the indoor track and field state championships on the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham. In the finals, Bayak broke her old record with ease, clearing 5 feet, 9 inches on her first attempt.

When the bar was raised to 6 feet, Bayak cleared it on her second attempt, sending the gym full of onlookers into an uproar.

To put Bayak's achievement into perspective, the qualifying height for the women's high jump at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio was about 6 feet, four inches. The world record in women's high jump is 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches.

Bayak made three attempts at 6 feet, 1 inch but didn't clear it. She says she now has a new goal to reach.

Bayak is heading to Louisiana State University on a full scholarship next season. She says couldn't be prouder to represent Maine in college, and then one day, hopefully, at the Olympics.