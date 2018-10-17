Dixfield (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The entire student body at Dirigo High School came out to cheer for Sophia Jacques as she became an official member of the Varsity Club. In all of my years involved with the Varsity Club, I have never seen support like that, it was very touching and says a lot about our latest inductee.

Sophia is a field hockey phenom and will take her skills to St. Josephs college next fall to play for the Monks while she pursues a career in nursing. She also plays basketball and tennis for the Cougars and is not too shabby with the books. Sophia is ranked 8th in her class, has a make up selling business and works at the local ice cream shop.

She was a pleasure to meet and is a welcome addition to the Varsity Club!

Lee-

