PORTLAND, Maine — Sophi Aronson is a competitor on the soccer field and on the basketball court. She also likes to compete in academics, which is why she's a part of the Science Olympiad.

"There are all sorts of different events like Herpetology," says Sophi. "I did fossils. I did forensics, which I love."

She even made it to the national competition in Colorado last year. Her success in school and in sports keeps administrators on their toes.

"Sometimes it's tough for scheduling, because Science Olympiad goes to nationals and they are gone for three days when you're supposed to have games," says Waynflete Athletic Director, Ross Burdick. "But it's worth it."

Being super busy never feels like a chore for Sophi.

"All the things that I do, I love to do them and I get super excited to be there, and that makes it feel like fun time, not work," Sophi says. "I've been fortunate to have the resources and support to be able to find things that I really enjoy."

Sophi Aronson plays basketball and soccer at Waynflete

NEWS CENTER Maine

Singing and science top the list. Sophi is in jazz combo and chorus. She also participates in programs at Maine Medical Center and hopes to one day land a job in global health. All that, and she still has time to volunteer to help young Waynflete students.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Anthony Gugliuzza, Windham H.S.

"We volunteer in the early childhood classroom and we lead them in dialogue around multicultural picture books," says Sophi. "That one is really close to my heart because my sister is here in early childhood right now."

With role models like Sophi, Waynflete kids have a lot of fun things to look forward to.

Congratulations to Sophi Aronson, the newest member of the Varsity Club!

RELATED: Varsity Club: Raegan Kelly, Noble High School