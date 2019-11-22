SANFORD, Maine — From a young age, Paige Cote knew she wanted to spend all her time on the court. The 6'2" center from Sanford has continually shown she is a force, earning individual awards like SMAA first team honors, and a nomination for Gatorade Maine Girls' Basketball Player of the Year. This season, her senior season, Paige believes Sanford has a chance to win its first gold ball since 2006.

"I think this year will be the year that we are really hoping to put Sanford girls' basketball back on the map and make a statement as a team," says Paige.

Paige's high school performance caught the attention of a nearby Division I program. She recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the University of New Hampshire next year. The campus is just 34 miles from her home, so family, friends and coaches can watch her succeed at the next level.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Kayla Dredge, York H.S.

"I think it's great," says Girls Varsity Head Coach Rossie Lontine Kearson. "I think the community can finally look at and embrace someone like her and say, 'Hey, we have kids that go on to do some great things.'"

Along with putting up points on the hardwood, Paige is scoring high marks in school. She's second in her class and hopes to one day go from the court to the courtroom.

"I'm thinking about going to law school," says Paige. "I've always liked social studies classes and I'm in AP Government. It really interests me."

In the meantime, Paige plans to spend her free time giving back to Sanford basketball and supporting the next generation of spartan stars.

RELATED: Varsity Club: Connor Robertson, Orono

"I grew up watching my cousin play. She was on the 2006 State Championship team, and my sister and I were at all her games," says Paige. "It was really inspiring to me and it made me want to play basketball, so it's important for me to now help out kids who are younger, and help them reach that goal as well."

Congratulations to Paige Cote, the newest member of the Varsity Club!