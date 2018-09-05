BOOTHBAY (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Page Brown had a lot to live up to when she walked through the doors of Boothbay High School.. Her mom was part of the schools' only gold ball winning basketball team and her dad coached football for Seahawks for years.

Page has made her own name as a member of the field hockey and lacrosse teams, and she was a miss basketball finalist. She also ranked 2nd in her class, and believe it or not, her pursuit of perfection did not come from her parents.

"My parents wish I had gotten some B's in high school, and middle school too," Brown says. "They were like, 'You need to relax a little bit'. I have always been I need to do well and be a perfectionist when it comes to academics or athletics."

Given all of the things Page is involved in, you could definitely say she's made the most of her four years.

"Class president, chief editor school newspaper, chief editor yearbook club, interact club, volunteering, lady dribblers," lists Brown. "it's kind of crazy that I have been able to manage it. It's been fun."

"You give her anything, she gets it done." says Boothbay Yearbook Advisor Paulette Carter. "She was not expecting to be the editor of the yearbook this year and she picked up and ran with it and I really, really appreciate it, because we would not have a yearbook without her."

Page will head to St. Joseph's College next year where she plans to play basketball, major in history and minor in secondary education. She hopes to one day be a teacher, or an athletic director or maybe even a principal.

Congratulations Page Brown, the newest member of the Varsity Club.

