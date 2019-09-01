On the basketball court, Nick Fiorillo is as dedicated as they come. All his hard work helped him reach a major milestone this season.

"I just recently passed 1,000 career points," says Fiorillo. "I've been looking forward to doing that for a while now."

Fiorillo says couldn't have done it without the support of his teammates and coaches. Together, they've built Red Storm basketball into a powerful force, one that went all the way to the AA state championship game last season.

"Growing up as a kid, that's something that I always wanted to do. We've never really been a basketball town so I wanted to change that," Fiorillo says.

Keeping a team strong means getting Scarborough youngsters to fall in love with basketball at an early age. Nick spends his free time volunteering with kids in school and at youth clinics, working on the basics with future red storm stars.

"These kids see me playing on Tuesday and Friday nights, then they see me and get to interact with me. It helps them want to become better at basketball, says Fiorillo. "It's just great to give back to the little kids."

Fiorillo is as talented in the classroom as he is on the court. He has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the national honors society. He hasn't decided where he's going after high school yet, but he knows basketball and a business degree will both be involved. For now, Nick is enjoying his senior year and pushing his teammates to always play their best basketball.

"For me as a head coach, it is great to have him as the face of the program," says Scarborough head coach Phil Conley. "I know the younger kids are all working to be the next Nick Fiorillo. He always gives his best effort. They see that, they see the sportsmanship, and they see the type of player he is."

Congratulations to Nick Fiorillo, the newest member of the Varsity Club!