(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Miles Lipton of Waynflete High School does a little bit of everything. He is captain of the soccer team, captain of the lacrosse team, studies astrophysics, is a four-year member of Project Story-boost where he reads to elementary school kids weekly, plays the drums in the school jazz band, has volunteered for the New England Youth Identity Summit, makes clothing and loves photography where he has traveled the world perfecting that craft. The slow and deliberate pace of photography is quite a departure from the playing field where Miles also excels, in fact, he's headed to Boston University next fall to play Division 1 lacrosse.

"I love the way it makes me feel. I am not a super confident or outgoing guy but being able to be on the field and prove myself with me feet is a really visceral experience."

His drive and determination to succeed in and out of class has been an inspiration to others according to Athletic Director Ross Burdick "I hear from the parents in the community all of the time with younger students that they look up to Miles and they love to watch him play and see him on campus"

