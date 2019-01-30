SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Mary Jane Uzzi tried 'traditional sports' when she was a kid. Soccer, lacrosse, tennis etc... but nothing really appealed to her until she tried Gym Dandies in the 3rd grade.

"It's a children's circus that you can be in from when you're in 3rd grade until you graduate from high school. Uni-cycling, juggling and other circus acts. We perform in parades in our own community showcase" said Uzzi.

Mary Jane is currently ranked 3rd in her class but always looking to improve on that. "Who wants to be 3rd in the only competition where 3rd place doesn't matter... my mom was valedictorian so there's a little competitiveness there"

As for her future? MJ has this to say. "I want to go to college to major in political science and then after go to law school with a focus on environmental policy and I want to be involved in Maine politics and maybe be the Governor of Maine...."