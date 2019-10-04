WINSLOW, Maine — Maeghan Bernard wasn't always an easy-to-talk-to sports star at Winslow High School. It took her some time to open up.

"My freshman year, I was really shy and I didn't really like talking to people," says Maeghan. "I think I've really come out of my shell. I am able to walk through the hallways and not have my head down."

The seniors' confidence is soaring, which is easy to see when you watch her play sports. In basketball, she helped the Black Raiders bring home a gold ball. In track, she's won KVAC titles in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles, and in soccer, she was named Morning Sentinel Player of the Year. She shares her achievements with kids in the Winslow area and coaches them, too -- taking everyone with her as she soars to new heights.

"I always looked up to the high school kids when I was younger," says Maeghan. "I just wanted to have that experience on the other side, to see what it's like to see kids look up to you."

Kids can look up to her academically as well. Maeghan is ranked sixth in her class and is a member of the Student Senate and the National Honors Society. She may not want the spotlight, but her teachers say it finds her because of the type of student she is.

"She's a leader. She's one of those rare individuals that, even though it's not her comfort zone, she gets outside of her comfort zone to become involved," says Sean Keenan, Maeghan's Class Dean.

Meaghan's advice to high schoolers who may be a bit shy echoes those same themes.

"Get out of your comfort zone, listen to your parents because they are always right, and have fun," she says.

Congratulations to Maeghan Bernard, the newest member of the Varsity Club!