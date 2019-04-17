FAIRFIELD, Maine — For Macie Larouche, field hockey is a family affair.

"My mom played at Lawrence," says Macie. "So did both of my aunts and they loved it. My mom was the one who got me playing field hockey when I was in kindergarten."

From then on, Macie never put down her stick. Her dedication to the sport has paid off in a big way. She is the first field hockey player from Lawrence High School to sign a national letter of intent to play at a division one college. Macie is headed to Wagner College in the fall to join the newly established varsity field hockey team.

"Next year will be their first year as a Varsity team so I think I will get more playing time," says Macie. "I'll get more opportunity with this program because it is so fresh."

Her grades have also paved the way for lots of career opportunities. Macie is fifth in her class, is the president of the Lawrence National Honors Society, and is a part of the Maine Youth Action Network. She also coaches and mentors youth field hockey players in her community. Macie loved it when older players helped her when she was young, so now she's paying it forward.

"It was always a huge thing for me," says Macie. "They were like super heroes to me, so when I go down, I love seeing the excitement of the players when they see me."

She's a great role model for kids to look up to on the field and in the classroom. Congratulations to Macie Larouche, the newest member of the Varsity Club!