SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Jarret Flaker isn't just a sports superstar in Scarborough—to the kids in Mrs. Veilleux's fourth grade class, he's a role model and a friend.

"Every time Jarett comes into the classroom, the level of student engagement rises significantly," says Jude Veilleux, who teaches at the Wentworth School. "They are more enthusiastic about what they are doing, and they are excited to hear what he has to say."

Jarett is one of the fastest teens in the state, and he always goes the extra mile in Mrs. Veilluex's classroom, whether it's dressing up as a barista for a reading café, helping to throw a stuffed animal sleepover or wearing a crown and pretending to be a king to help teach the students about taxation.

"I do remember when I was in third grade we had someone come down from the high school and it lit up my day everyday I got to see him," says Jarett. "He was so positive, and I just want to do that for the kids."

The kids return the favor by sending Jarett positive vibes on the sidelines. As a football player, Jarrett won a gold ball with Scarborough in 2017, and this season, he was named a finalist for the Fitzpatrick trophy, an award given to the best senior football player in the state. On the track, Jarett has broken state records, and recently took home two gold medals to help the Red Storm boys win their fifth straight indoor track state championship.

"He's just a tremendous athlete," says Jareet's track coach, Derek Veilleux. "Obviously, he has been very successful winning several state championships and setting records, but his leadership is excellent as well."

His presence in the classroom shows kids that athletics and academic success go hand in hand.

"You obviously can't do sports without school," says Jarett. "When I go to college, it is academics first. I am there for academics. Sports is just a benefit of my academics."

Jarett will run track for George Mason University in the fall. He plans to stay connected to this class.

"When we come back for Christmas break I'll definitely come in a couple times."

