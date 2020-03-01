OAKLAND, Maine — Every season in Maine offers something different, and Jacob Perry takes full advantage of it all. At Messalonskee, he's a three sport athlete, hitting the soccer field in the fall, shooting hoops in the winter, and when spring comes, it's all about baseball. The center fielder is a four year starter, was named Captain his junior year, and won the offensive MVP award for his team.

"My favorite sport is definitely baseball," says Jacob. "I enjoy it so much. It is so nice to be outside."

The fresh air fuels Jacob's love of sports. When he's not playing for his school, he playing on his own. He's an avid skier and wake surfer. He's also a hunter, something he learned to do from his dad.

"I"ve been doing since I was ten years old," says Jacob. "When you see a deer, you just get that like heart pounding and jittery feeling. It's just so fun. I love it."

Even though his life is filled with activities, Jacob says school comes first. This National Honors Society Member is headed to nearby Thomas college in the fall and plans to get his undergraduate and masters degrees there in just four years.

"That will help me gauge the workforce sooner and help me grow a lot faster," Jacob says.

Jacob Perry of Messalonskee High School is the newest member of the Varsity Club!

For now, he's enjoying what's left of high school, and helping out the next generation by assisting with youth basketball.

"He is a role model," says Paula Callan, Principal at Messalonskee. "It allows students to see what we're expecting when they come up to the high school. He just exemplifies what we look for in our student athletes."

Jacob is enjoying the ride, and making the most of his high school career.

