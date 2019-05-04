PITTSFIELD, Maine —

Soccer, basketball and baseball keep Hayden Caldwell plenty busy during the school year. For this talented athlete, the hardest choice he’ll have to make is which sport to stick with in college. Hayden is either going to Colby-Sawyer to play basketball or Thomas College to play baseball. Both schools would be lucky to have him, he’s not only a great competitor, but a standout student. He's currently ranked number 10 in his class.

“Grades come before everything else, so I get home, do my homework, have my parents check it, have my sister check it, and then off to sports I go," says Caldwell."School always comes before everything else.”

Hayden plans to study sports management and make a career out of doing what he loves. He’s already immersed himself in the sports profession. He’s a ref and an umpire for youth sports in his community.

“When I was little, I was in those rec programs. I was looking up to the high schoolers that came down and reffed for us and did the clinics," says Caldwell. "Now I’m in those shoes. It’s great to give back to the community that made me who I am.”

With all he does to help others, it makes sense that Hayden is MCI’s philanthropy council president. He’s also in the school’s Kindness Crew and a part of the student leadership committee.

“He’s out front in the community, and people naturally follow him," says MCI Athletic Director, Jim Leonard. "He sets the tone in practice, he sets the tone in classroom, and people can see that.”

Hayden keeps it up all year round, never taking time off from being the best version of himself.

Congratulations to Hayden Caldwell, the newest member of the Varsity Club!