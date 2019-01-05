WATERBORO, Maine — For Massabesic senior Grace Tutt, sports is family -- literally and figuratively. On the softball field, Grace is a star pitcher and shortstop. Her Dad is her coach, and her teammates feel like her siblings.

"Honestly, I'm an only child so going into that program, I had a bunch of sisters that I could rely on," says Grace. "They're all hardworking and I love the feeling of having them there."

Grace also plays field hockey in the fall, and in the winter, she's all about unified basketball. She plays with students who have developmental disabilities. They hit the court together, have fun and build a strong connection.

"I have also done Special Olympics with them so just the bond with them over the past few years has really made a difference in my life," says Grace. "Their smiles light up my day. I can just see them and say, yeah, it's a good day."

Grace's teachers say her positive attitude and willingness to help others can also be seen in the classroom.

"Grace is one of those kids you not only want in your classroom as an educator, she's someone you would want as your own daughter," says Principal Jim Hand. "She is always looking to advocate for the kid who is the underdog. She's always looking out for everybody else."

Her caring nature is part of the reason why she plans to join the healthcare field after high school. Grace is heading to UNE where she will play softball and start a pre-med track of study. She loves Maine, and is happy she can continue her education so close to home.

"I will be staying on campus so that will be a little different," says Grace. "Being with roommates, I will see what it's like to have siblings and have to share things, so it'll be fun."

Soon, she'll be adding a few more people to her extended sports and school family.

Congratulations to Grace Tutt, the newest member of the Varsity Club!