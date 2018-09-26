(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Grace Stacey has been extremely active during her four years at Portland High School. She has been a varsity starter in soccer, basketball and softball since she walked through the doors. Grace has a grade point average of just under 98 and is looking at colleges like Bates, Bowdoin, and Colby.

Grace says she loves to be around people and it's that love that led her to try musical theater, something she hadn't really thought about doing, but instantly fell in love with.

"Not as much being on stage and being in the spotlight, but being part of a cast and being able to be with all of these people and watch their other sides and have me be part of that and show another side of me that I never knew I had"

If you know someone who would make a good Varsity Club candidate, have a coach, teacher, or school administrator send an e-mail explaining why to: VarsityClub@newscentermaine.com

