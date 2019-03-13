ORONO, Maine — Conner Robertson wanted to be a three-sport athlete, but he didn't enjoy any of Orono's fall offerings. Instead of settling, he started a new sport at his school.

"Golf, that's a lifelong sport," says Robertson. "I got a few of my friends together and took it to our athletic director and he cooperated with us, and we got a team started."

In the winter and spring, Connor Suits up for the Red Riots in basketball and baseball. When he's not making clutch shots and helping his team win state titles, he's hitting the books. Connor has a 4.0 and received a prestigious scholarship to help him pursue his engineering degree.

"The reason why my future is set up for me is because of my grades," says Robertson. "I got the pulp and paper scholarship from the University of Maine, so I will be going there next fall. Without those good grades and working hard in school, I don't know what I'd be doing next year."

He won't be far from family or Orono high school. Teachers are happy to have him close to keep showing young kids how well you can do when you put in the work.

"He walks the walk. People listen to what he has to say," says Orono principal Reg Ruhlin. "Every school needs a bunch of Conner Robertsons. The well-roundedness of him is what makes him stand out."

Congratulations to Connor Roberston, the newest Member of the Varsity Club!