CHINA, Maine — Braden Soule puts others needs ahead of his own. So much so, he even rescheduled his Varsity Club interview so he could travel to Guatemala for a week to build a home for a family in need.

"It was a guy who lost his leg in an accident, so he didn't have a home, he didn't have a job," says Soule. "When we went there, we were able to build a home for him."

The smiles he sees on the faces of the people he helps are what keeps him going and giving back.

"That is so Braden. He wants to help other people out and he's just a class act," says Braden's basketball coach, Tim Bonsant. "In all my years of coaching, he is one of the nicest kids I've had the chance to coach."

Braden plays baseball and basketball-- the later being his favorite. He was a two year captain on the Eagle's court, guiding his team to tournament appearances. Braden demonstrates leadership off court, too, where he is a part of the Future Business Leaders of America club. His goal is to merge his two passions together into a career someday.

"I'd like to go to a four year college to study business and see if I can work in basketball someday," says Braden. "Getting a front office job would be my dream job."

His grades will get him where he wants to go. Braden is on the top of his class and will graduate high school with 42 college credits already earned. His advice to kids who want to find the kind of success he's had in high school: work hard when no one is watching.

"Always put extra work in outside of actual school and sports because you are not going to get better just during the season or just during school," says Braden. "The harder you work, the better things are going to come for you."

With all he's done in high school, there's no doubt that Braden's future will be packed with great moments.

Congratulations to Braden Soule, then newest member of the Varsity Club!