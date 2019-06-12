WINDHAM, Maine — When life throws him lemons, Anthony Gugliuzza makes lemonade. Embracing change is what he's all about.

“He’s a kid that was a quarterback, and we moved him to receiver, and he didn’t pout about it, he wasn’t upset about it, he just said, 'Whatever way I can help the team,'” says Windham football coach Matt Perkins.

“It was kind of a cool adjustment, and it let me see the game in a different way," says Anthony.

Anthony's genuine, positive attitude has earned him the admiration of coaches and teammates. Whether on the football field, the basketball court or playing lacrosse, Anthony approaches his opportunities with determination and with a smile.

His personality has won over his classmates, too. They voted him president of the Class of 2020.

“I always like bringing everyone together and I think that’s a platform where I can do that and kind of create a good atmosphere all around the school,” Anthony says.

He treats friends and teammates like family and takes school just as seriously as sports. This National Honors Society member has a few ideas for his future career.

“Physical therapy would be pretty cool," Anthony says. "I’ve always been interested in the medical field, but if that wasn’t for me, I think maybe teaching. Something where I am interacting with other people.”

He already spends his time teaching Spanish to local kindergartners and working at youth football and basketball camps. He’s also in the DARE program, encouraging Windham kids to be themselves and not succumb to peer pressure.

“Really be you. Don’t follow the crowd," says Anthony. "Really be you and who you are and I think that will get you to where you want to go. It will get you to some great places.”

He’s the perfect example of how true that statement is. Congratulations to Anthony Gugliuzza, the newest member of the Varsity Club!

